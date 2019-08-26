Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Bosideng International Holdings Limited (HKG:3998) Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Bosideng International Holdings Limited (HKG:3998) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 30th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of September.

Bosideng International Holdings's next dividend payment will be CN¥0.06 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CN¥0.071 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Bosideng International Holdings has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of HK$2.76. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 76% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 42% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Bosideng International Holdings's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. A payout ratio of 76% looks like a tacit signal from management that reinvestment opportunities in the business are low. In line with limited earnings growth in recent years, this is not the most appealing combination.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Bosideng International Holdings's dividend payments per share have declined at 1.2% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Bosideng International Holdings for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been flat and Bosideng International Holdings's dividend payouts are within reasonable limits; without a sharp decline in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.