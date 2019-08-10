Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Munjal Showa Limited (NSE:MUNJALSHOW) Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Munjal Showa Limited (NSE:MUNJALSHOW) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 14th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 29th of September.

Munjal Showa's next dividend payment will be ₹4.50 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed ₹4.50 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Munjal Showa has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current stock price of ₹132.4. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Munjal Showa has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Munjal Showa's payout ratio is modest, at just 30% of profit.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's not ideal to see Munjal Showa's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.6% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Munjal Showa has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.4% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Has Munjal Showa got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

