Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Olvi Oyj (HEL:OLVAS) Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Olvi Oyj (HEL:OLVAS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. If you purchase the stock on or after the 30th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 9th of September.

Olvi Oyj's upcoming dividend is €0.45 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.90 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Olvi Oyj stock has a trailing yield of around 2.5% on the current share price of €36.6. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Olvi Oyj has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Olvi Oyj's payout ratio is modest, at just 48% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 33% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Olvi Oyj's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

HLSE:OLVAS Historical Dividend Yield, August 26th 2019

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Olvi Oyj earnings per share are up 3.1% per annum over the last five years. Recent earnings growth has been limited. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Olvi Oyj has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Olvi Oyj? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Olvi Oyj is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Olvi Oyj is halfway there. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.