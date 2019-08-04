Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend

It looks like Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 8th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 3rd of September.

Walmart's next dividend payment will be US$0.53 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.12 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Walmart has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $109.4. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Walmart has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Walmart is paying out an acceptable 73% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 39% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Walmart's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Walmart's earnings per share have dropped 9.9% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Walmart has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.4% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

The Bottom Line

Has Walmart got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Walmart from a dividend perspective.

