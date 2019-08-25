Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Dividend

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 29th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of September.

PCB Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.06 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.24 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that PCB Bancorp has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current share price of $15.92. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. PCB Bancorp paid out just 10% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. So we're not too excited that PCB Bancorp's earnings are down 3.6% a year over the past five years.

PCB Bancorp also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 4 years, PCB Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 22% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is PCB Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? PCB Bancorp's earnings per share are down over the past 5 years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

