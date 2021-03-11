Only 32 student-loan borrowers - ever - have qualified for full forgiveness through an income-driven repayment plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lauren Frias
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elizabeth Warren
"Our student loan system is broken," Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted on Wednesday. "Income-based repayment is supposed to offer relief - but only 32 people's loans have been forgiven by the program. Not 32,000. Just 32." Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Federal income-driven repayment plans, created in 1995, have enrolled millions of student-loan borrowers.

  • But only 32 people have ever received debt cancellation through the plans, a new report says.

  • House Democrats recently passed a provision not to tax student debt forgiven through 2025.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Only 32 student-loan borrowers have ever received cancellation through federal income-driven repayment programs, the National Consumer Law Center said in a report on Monday.

The first income-driven repayment plan, then known as income-contingent repayment, was introduced in 1995, giving borrowers the option to set their monthly payments based on their income.

Over the years other IDR plans emerged, all of which serve a similar purpose, to "set the borrower's monthly payment based on a portion of the borrower's income and cancel any remaining loan balance after 20 to 25 years of payments," the NCLC report said.

Over 8 million borrowers are enrolled in the repayment programs, and 2 million people have been in repayment for over 20 years, the report said. But in the programs' 25-year existence, only 32 people have ever had their student debt canceled, the NCLC said.

"Cancellation was designed to ensure that low-income borrowers are able to eventually get out from under the burden of unaffordable debt and insulate them from the harmful financial effects of this 'negative amortization' - ensuring that federal student loans did not turn into the type of debt trap commonly associated with payday loans and predatory subprime mortgages," the report said.

It added that "if this structure worked as intended when first authorized more than two decades ago, low-income borrowers would routinely see their debts cancelled under IDR today."

Democrats included a provision in the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that the House passed on Wednesday exempting student-loan forgiveness from taxation through the end of 2025.

President Joe Biden has extended student-loan forbearance through September and expressed support for forgiving $10,000 worth of student-loan debt for borrowers, though Democrats have pressured him to cancel $50,000 worth of debt per borrower.

The stimulus provision was included by Sens. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who ran as a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate on a platform of student-debt forgiveness.

Warren shared an Inside Higher Ed article about the NCLC report on Twitter on Wednesday. "Our student loan system is broken," Warren wrote. "Income-based repayment is supposed to offer relief - but only 32 people's loans have been forgiven by the program. Not 32,000. Just 32.

"We need to stop blaming student borrowers for this mess and #CancelStudentDebt now," she added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Forgiven Student Loan Debt Will Be Tax-Free

    President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package lays the groundwork to forgive some student loan debt.

  • This podcast will change the way you think about all of your favorite reality shows like 'The Bachelor' and 'Real Housewives'

    Spectacle dives deep into the history and societal impacts of reality TV shows like The Bachelor and Real Housewives. The post Mariah Smith’s new podcast about the history of reality TV is a must-listen appeared first on In The Know.

  • U.S. white wheat growers cash in as China snaps up supplies

    China is scooping up supplies of U.S. white wheat to feed livestock, pushing export forecasts for the grain usually used to make sponge cakes and noodles to a 27-year-high. China has booked more U.S. white wheat this year than any country besides the Philippines, the top buyer of the grain. While U.S. producers have long tried to woo the growing Chinese market for confectionary foods made from white wheat flour, the recent purchases reflect a need for animal feed, Chinese traders and analysts said.

  • ‘Queer Eye’ Host Karamo Brown Joins ‘Miracle Workers’ Season 3 as a ‘Flamboyant Patriot’ (Exclusive)

    “Queer Eye” culture expert Karamo Brown is joining TBS comedy anthology “Miracle Workers” for Season 3, TheWrap has learned exclusively. Brown will guest star on the Daniel Radcliffe-led series in the role of Lucas, “a flamboyant patriot who creates a little drama,” per his official character description. The third season of “Miracle Workers” is set in the American Old West and will star returning cast members Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni. Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick are showrunners on the series’ third installment, which does not yet have a title. Also Read: TBS Renews 'Miracle Workers' for Season 3 Set in American Old West Set in the year 1844, Season 3 of “Miracle Workers” will follow an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and a liberated prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril. The first season of “Miracle Workers” premiered in 2018. The second, titled “Miracle Workers: Dark Ages,” debuted in 2019. An Emmy-nominated TV host for his gig on Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” Brown will next be seen in the streaming service’s “Dear White People” in a guest star role for its upcoming fourth and final season. He recently starred in Freeform’s romantic comedy “The Thing About Harry” opposite Jake Borelli. Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Season 5: Here Are the Best Fan Guesses for Group A Contestants Brown is the host of his self-titled Luminary podcast, “Karamo,” which offers an “in-depth look at life’s thorniest issues through the lens of his celebrity guests and fans from around the world.” He is also the co-founder of the beauty and skincare company MANTL and the author of “Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope” and the children’s book, “I Am Perfectly Designed,” which he co-wrote with his son Jason “Rachel” Brown. He is repped by ICM Partners and Meyer Downs. Read original story ‘Queer Eye’ Host Karamo Brown Joins ‘Miracle Workers’ Season 3 as a ‘Flamboyant Patriot’ (Exclusive) At TheWrap

  • Police groups endorse Biden’s pick for civil rights chief

    Some of the largest law enforcement groups in the U.S. are throwing their support behind President Joe Biden’s nominee to run the Justice Department’s civil rights division. The support for Kristen Clarke, who is nominated to be assistant attorney general for civil rights, includes some of the nation’s most powerful law enforcement organizations, including the Major Cities Chiefs Association and the executive director of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Other supporters also include the National Association of Police Organizations, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association, the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives and dozens of crime victims.

  • Seth Meyers Exposes Why Fox News Is Suddenly Obsessed With Looney Tunes

    NBCFirst it was Dr. Seuss. Then Mr. Potato Head. Now Fox News has spent all week freaking out over the Looney Tunes and Seth Meyers is pretty sure he knows why.“Democrats in Congress passed the final version of a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, as well as a bill that would strengthen unions,” the Late Night host said Wednesday night. “Both of which would deliver huge benefits to the poor and working class, but the GOP and Fox News have been much more focused on Looney Tunes and the royal family.”The latest “cancel culture” war on Fox is over the decision to cut Pepé Le Pew out of the upcoming Space Jam 2. “Personally, I can’t believe Fox News is defending someone who’s French,” Meyers joked. “If this was 2003, they’d be referring to him as a ‘freedom skunk.’” For any viewers too young to remember, he explained that he was referencing that time when “conservatives canceled French fries.”“In fairness, this outrage might just be because Fox News has lost so many advertisers that their last major sponsor is the Acme corporation,” the host said. “That’s why Hannity tied himself to that rocket last night. I guess my anvil boycott is back on.”‘South Park’ Brutally Mocks Wacky QAnon Supporters in Vaccination Special“Seriously, imagine being an actual adult and spending any amount of time at all complaining about a decades-old cartoon character being left out of a movie,” Meyers added. “The point is, guys, there’s a pandemic raging, millions suffering or out of work, and you’re spending your time defending the Looney Tunes.”Since it seemed “redundant” to call behavior like that “looney tunes,” he went with “Mickey Mouse” instead.“The Republican Party and conservative movement have turned entirely to nonsense culture war B.S. because they have nothing else to talk about,” Meyers explained. “They don’t have a convincing criticism of the Democrats’ massive COVID relief bill because it’s overwhelmingly popular even with their own voters.”So when conservatives call it “partisan,” he reminded Americans that it’s only partisan among elected Republican lawmakers. “The GOP and Fox News can’t criticize it, so they’d rather not tell their voters about it at all.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jenni "JWoww" Farley's Ex Roger Mathews Reacts to Her Engagement

    Nearly three years after filing for divorce from Roger Mathews, Jersey Shore's Jenni "JWoww" Farley is engaged. Read on for what her ex had to say about her tying the knot again.

  • Drew Barrymore Felt Like She 'Might Die' If She Didn't Work After Having Kids

    Some moms can’t imagine ever going back to work after having kids, while some moms can’t wait to get back to that part of their identity. Drew Barrymore found out she fit in the latter category. As the actor told Andy Cohen on his eponymous SiriusXM Radio live show on Wednesday, when she returned to […]

  • Emmanuel Acho on Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's 'Incredible Connection' on The Bachelor

    Rachael Kirkconnell, one of Matt James' two finalists, faced backlash when photos surfaced of her attending an antebellum plantation-themed college party in 2018

  • As GOP lawmakers look to pass new voting restrictions, some conservatives are pushing back

    There is rising unease among some conservatives about the increasing aggressiveness of Republicans in state legislatures to tighten election laws and erect obstacles to voting.

  • NFL trade rumors: Chiefs' surprising OL moves should lead to an obvious Eagles trade

    One of the best teams in the NFL made a huge pair of moves on Thursday - and they could impact the Eagles. By Adam Hermann

  • LaMelo Ball is staying in Charlotte Hornets starting lineup; rest is up for grabs

    Hornets point guard Devonte Graham missed seven straight games heading into the All-Star break.

  • Los Angeles County Will Issue Its Own Rules For Reopening Movie Theaters, Restaurants, Outdoor Concert Venues On Thursday

    Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county plans to release its own operating guidelines for restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, outdoor live events and theme park reopenings as the county anticipates moving into the less-restrictive “red” tier of California’s reopening blueprint. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the loosening of state restrictions earlier Wednesday. […]

  • Stimulus Check Update: $1,400 Checks Are on the Way -- Here's Who Will Get Paid First

    Make sure the IRS has your direct deposit information if you want to get your $1,400 stimulus payment ASAP.

  • The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill gives monthly checks to parents, and it could dramatically change America's social safety net forever

    The stimulus includes a child tax credit for parents to get up to $3,600 per child. Some Democrats are starting to call it "Social Security for kids."

  • Hate crimes against Asian-Americans 'must stop:' Biden

    "So many of them, our fellow Americans, they're on the front lines of this pandemic trying to save lives, and still, still, they are forced to live in fear for their lives, just walking down streets in America," he said. "It's wrong, it's un-American, and it must stop."During his remarks, Biden also said he would direct U.S. states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1 and urged Americans to stay vigilant against the virus.In a forceful but somber speech from the White House on the first anniversary of the pandemic lockdown, Biden said he was working to speed COVID-19 vaccinations to create a greater sense of normalcy in the country by the July 4 Independence Day holiday.That date is a new goal for the president, who has warned Americans that further pain and death were still to come from the virus that has killed more than 530,000 people in the United States, the most of any country. Coronavirus-related lockdowns and restrictions have cost millions of jobs.

  • DOJ seeks $3.2M from West Virginia governor's coal companies

    The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking $3.2 million in penalties from Appalachian coal mines owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice over claims they violated a settlement meant to prevent pollution. Attorneys with the Justice Department filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Virginia on Thursday asking a judge to order the Republican governor's companies to pay the fine and complete remediation work at mine sites. The U.S. and several states settled and signed a consent decree with the companies in late 2016 to resolve allegations of Clean Water Act violations from Justice-owned mines in Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

  • Chiefs have 4 players with offensive tackle experience under contract for 2021

    Are one or both of the Chiefs' new starters at offensive tackle on this list?

  • The CDC says it won't change its travel guidance for vaccinated people until more people get their shots

    Cases tend to surge when a lot of people travel, such as around the holidays, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a press briefing Wednesday.

  • Drew Barrymore Says She Has No Plans to Return to Acting: ‘I Don't Want to Be On a Film Set Right Now’

    The actress decided to step away from the spotlight when she had kids