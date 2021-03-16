Only 32 Americans have ever qualified for student debt cancellation

Alex Woodward
·3 min read
(EPA)
(EPA)

Millions of Americans have enrolled in a federal program that cancels the balance of federally backed student loan debt after their participation in an income-based repayment plan for up to 25 years.

But only 32 people have ever qualified for loan cancellation, according to an analysis of government data from the National Consumer Law Centre.

The first income-driven repayment plan was made available in 1995. Other similar programs followed, basing monthly payments on borrowers’ income, with the promise of full cancellation of remaining debt after 20 or 25 years.

More than 8 million people have enrolled in income-driven repayment plans. Roughly 2 million people have been in repayment for more than 20 years, still holding debt – with interest – tied to their undergraduate tuition.

The centre reports that the promise of loan cancellation is critical to enrollment in the plans “because many borrowers’ loan balances grow ... due to their monthly payments often being less than the interest that accrues on the loan each month.”

“Cancellation was designed to ensure that low-income borrowers are able to eventually get out from under the burden of unaffordable debt and insulate them from the harmful financial effects” that have turned student loan debt into similar “debt traps” like payday loans and predatory subprime mortgages, according to the report.

Read more:

“If this structure worked as intended when first authorized more than two decades ago, low- income borrowers would routinely see their debts cancelled” through the program, the report says.

More than 45 million Americans hold a collective $1.7tn in student loan debt, a figure that has surged within the last decade as private university enrollment grew and federal and state governments made steep cuts to higher education funding against growing wealth inequality.

Most of that outstanding debt is in the form of government-backed loans.

In the 1970s, federal grants covered up to 80 per cent of student costs for undergraduate students. That figure has plummeted by more than half. Average annual costs at public institutions, including tuition and housing, have reached nearly $22,000 for in-state universities and more than $38,000 for out-of-state universities. Those rates skyrocket for private colleges and universities.

A provision inside the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden makes loan cancellation tax-free through 2025.

Senator Elizabeth Warren – among a group of congressional Democrats pushing the administration to cancel student debt balances – said the provision in the American Rescue Plan gives the president “an opportunity to fix that with a stroke of a pen”.

“This bill helps pave the way to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt,” she told reporters on Monday.

The National Consumer Law Centre said that federal repayment plans’ “abysmal track record demonstrates how 25 years of repayment policies have failed” and has urged the Biden administration to support “outright debt cancellation” rather than rely on existing programs.

“Congress’s intention to give federal student loan borrowers an affordable path out of debt is buried by flawed program design, failed implementation by the student loan industry, and ongoing mismanagement” by the Education Department, the group reported.

Read More

Democrats pressure Biden to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt by executive action

‘Exhausted, depressed, defeated’: The far-reaching impacts of America’s student debt crisis

Recommended Stories

  • Montana recorded more deaths than births in 2020

    The state recorded 12,018 deaths to 10,791 live births

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Facebook must tackle 'Spanish-language disinformation crisis', lawmakers say

    Campaign comes amid warnings that company removes Spanish misinformation less consistently than English material People demonstrate against Facebook disinformation in November. Photograph: Jeff Chiu/AP Members of Congress and activist groups have called on Facebook to address its “Spanish-language disinformation crisis”, urging the company to make major policy changes on the platforms it owns. In a new campaign launched on Tuesday and coordinated by the Real Facebook Oversight Board, an advocacy group, the Democratic representative Tony Cardenas of California and groups including Free Press Action, the Center for American Progress and the National Hispanic Media Coalition charge that Facebook is not doing enough to combat “rampant Spanish-language disinformation” circulating on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram that is putting Latino communities at risk. “[Facebook has] allowed their platform to be used to amplify hate and disinformation about and at our community,” said Jessica J González, the co-CEO of the media reform advocacy group Free Press at the launch of the #YaBastaFacebook campaign. “It shows a complete disregard and complete disrespect for the Latino community.” The calls come amid growing warnings from advocacy groups that Facebook removes Spanish-language misinformation less consistently on its platforms than it does misinformation in English. Facebook in past years has introduced several policies to address misinformation, hate speech, and violent organizing including militias on its platforms. But researchers previously told the Guardian that the company does not appear to enforce those policies equally when it comes to misinformation in Spanish. While 70% of misinformation in English on Facebook ends up flagged with warning labels, just 30% of comparable misinformation in Spanish is flagged, according to a study from the human rights non-profit Avaaz. Misinformation in Spanish covers a variety of topics, but most common are posts about vaccine misinformation and political misinformation. Cardenas, the congressman from California, said on Tuesday that he had seen the impact of Spanish-language misinformation in his own family, fielding questions from his 70-year-old mother-in-law, who primarily speaks Spanish, about whether the Covid-19 vaccine would implant a microchip inside her. She told him she got the information online. “It is a perfect example of how vulnerable this community can be,” he said. “I have found in my own district, my community, we are seeing that it is affecting willingness to get a vaccine. Facebook cannot ignore a community of 60 million people in America.” To step up its fight against misinformation in Spanish online, the #YaBastaFacebook organizers say the company should appoint an executive to oversee Spanish-language content moderation and enforcement, increase transparency regarding content translation and algorithms, and hire more Spanish-language content moderators based in the United States. Facebook denies treating misinformation in Spanish differently and has said its policies apply equally to all languages. A spokesperson told the Guardian on Tuesday that the company has removed millions of pieces of Covid-19 and vaccine-related content in the past year and has provided free advertising space to health organizations to promote reliable information about the pandemic. “We’ve met with these organizations and share their goal of stopping Spanish-language misinformation on our apps,” the spokesperson said. “We’re continuing to work on stopping misinformation, including Spanish-language content, and want to continue our dialogue with these groups to strengthen our approach.” It is not the first time Congress members have pointed at Facebook over Spanish-language misinformation concerns. In September 2020, the US representatives Debbie Mucarsel-Powell of Florida and Joaquín Castro of Texas asked the FBI to investigate disinformation targeting Latinos in Florida before the presidential election, citing a surge in social media posts with “false or misleading information”. Neither Congress member responded to request for comment regarding the results of those requests. Cardenas said he planned to ask Mark Zuckerberg about these issues when the Facebook CEO and other tech executives testify in front of members of the House energy and commerce committee on 25 March. “We are going to be asking Mark Zuckerberg very direct questions, on the record, in front of everyone about Facebook’s commitment to protecting Spanish-speaking users,” said Cardenas. “We expect more than rhetorical answers – we expect real and specific answers.”

  • Q revealed? HBO documentary names potential leader of QAnon conspiracy

    Documentary interviews the owners of a controversial message board where QAnon first grew popular

  • Dr. Fauci Says Don’t Go Here Even if It’s Allowed

    It’s so tempting to think that, with coronavirus vaccines being distributed and cases lower than January, we’re out of the woods of the pandemic. Not true, says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “The best way to…prevent any serious consequences is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as you possibly can,” said Dr. Fauci. “And to double down on the public health measures: masking, [social] distance, avoiding congregate settings, if you put that together with the vaccine, we can be able to confront this variant as it were and prevent it from taking over.” Read on to see the places that still aren’t safe even if you’re allowed to go there—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Don’t Go to Airports, Don’t Take Road Trips—”Don’t Travel” Dr. Fauci says now is not the time to be traveling—even if you are vaccinated. You could still be carrying the virus in your nose, including the more transmissible variants, and spread it. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said two words that sum it up: “Don’t travel,” she told JAMA. If you do, you could end up spreading the COVID-19 variants. “I mean, if we learned one thing in this MMWR (that’s the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report) from Minnesota, the experience with the B117 variant, several of them came from California. Their only travel was from California. We really, really would advocate for not traveling right now.” 2 Dr. Fauci Says Be Very Careful When Dining Indoors; He Doesn’t Do It While Dr. Fauci is a huge fan of ordering takeout, he warns that dining inside of a restaurant is incredibly dangerous. "When you have restaurants indoors in a situation where you have a high degree of infection in the community, you're not wearing masks, that's a problem," Dr. Fauci explained in a September interview. 3 Dr. Fauci Still Bars are Still No-Gos “Avoid bars,” Fauci has said countless times. One survey of epidemiologists found bars to be as dangerous as jails. “Bars have become notorious as sources of COVID spread. They are almost always indoors. People are there for prolonged periods of time, very close together, they’re unmasked because they’re drinking and talking. And that’s the sine qua non for spread of a respiratory virus,” said the Professor of Preventive Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. 4 Dr. Fauci Says Avoid Any Place There are Crowds “Avoid congregate settings,” Fauci has said many, many times, and avoid gatherings too. “A gathering refers to a planned or spontaneous event, indoors or outdoors, with a small number of people participating or a large number of people in attendance such as a community event or gathering, concert, festival, conference, parade, wedding, or sporting event,” says the CDC.RELATED: If You Feel This, You May Have Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci 5 How to Stay Safe During This Pandemic Follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this surge, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Florida, California see similar COVID numbers despite vastly different lockdown policies

    Dr. Marc Siegel weighs in on coronavirus case numbers in Florida and California despite entirely different restrictions.

  • Cold weather chills U.S. retail sales, manufacturing production

    U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in February amid bitterly cold weather across the country, but a rebound is likely as the government disburses another round of pandemic relief money to mostly lower- and middle-income households. The setback is probably temporary, with the strongest economic growth since 1984 anticipated this year, thanks to massive fiscal stimulus and an acceleration in the pace of vaccines, which should allow for broader economic re-engagement, even as new COVID-19 cases are starting to creep up. Federal Reserve officials, who started a two-day meeting on Tuesday, are likely to focus on the underlying economic strength, expectations of higher inflation and a steadily recovering labor market.

  • AstraZeneca vaccine rollout suspended after blood clot reports, Ireland’s medical chief says

    Irish Department of Health says programme ‘temporarily deferred’ while European Medicines Agency investigates

  • Judge admonishes QAnon Shaman for ‘blatantly lying’ in 60 Minutes interview

    ‘Not only is defendant unable to offer evidence substantiating his claim that he was waved into the Capitol, but evidence submitted by the government proves this claim false’

  • Elton John rips Vatican for refusing to bless same-sex unions

    He resurfaced reports that the Vatican's investment money went into the production of Rocketman, a biopic based on John, who is openly gay.

  • Allison Ponthier, your typical ‘girl from the South’, makes an impressive launch as a pop star with ‘Cowboy’

    Allison Ponthier isn’t your run-of-the-mill pop star. The post Allison Ponthier, your typical ‘girl from the South’, makes an impressive launch as a pop star with ‘Cowboy’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Mary Trump says Ivanka and Don Jr do not have the charisma to run for president

    Psychologist has been a vocal critic of her uncle over past year

  • Woman arrested for posing as plastic surgeon after botched nose job

    Alcalira Jimenez De Rodriguez arrested in middle of procedure on another patient

  • 'No remorse': Man accused in Capitol officer beating, who allegedly buried badge in backyard, ordered to jail

    "His conduct on Jan. 6, to put it bluntly, was lawless. This is clear and convincing evidence that the government as established here," the judge said

  • A declassified US intelligence report threw cold water on Republican conspiracy theories about mail-in ballots

    The report flew in the face of Trump and Bill Barr's suggestion that foreign actors produced fake mail ballots to rig the 2020 election.

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.

  • Russia will block Twitter in one month unless it deletes banned content - Russian news agencies

    Russia will block Twitter in one month unless the U.S. social media giant complies with a demand to remove banned content, Russian news agencies cited a senior regulatory official as saying on Tuesday. Moscow said last week it had slowed down the speed of Twitter inside Russia in retaliation for what it described as a failure to remove a specific list of banned content. Twitter said at the time that it was worried about the impact on free speech of the Russian action, and denied that it allowed its platform to be used to promote illegal behaviour as alleged by Russian authorities.

  • Encrypted messaging app Signal appears to be blocked in China alongside Jack Ma's Alibaba browser, as Beijing cracks down on social-media platforms

    Signal, the encrypted messaging app, is the second social-media app to be reportedly blocked in China this year, following audio app Clubhouse.

  • Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy

    The Queen would have to give up Buckingham Palace, but she'd be allowed to keep some of her royal residences.

  • Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson spent nearly 5 minutes slamming Cardi B's performance of 'WAP' at the Grammys, claiming it's destroying America

    It is the latest attack on the song by conservatives, who have been fixated on the song since its release in August.