Only 33% of Americans believe that Jeffrey Epstein actually died by suicide

Only 33% of Americans agree with an autopsy report that says Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide, according to a new poll.

The Emerson College poll also found that 34% of respondents said they believe he was murdered, falling in line with numerous conspiracy theories that have flourished since the disgraced financier's death.

Epstein was reported dead on August 10 in what was later concluded by the New York chief medical examiner to be a suicide.

Federal authorities have rejected the conspiracies as they continue investigations into the prison's conditions and the circumstances surrounding Epstein's death.

Only 33% of Americans believe Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide, indicating a widespread belief in the conspiracy theories that have emerged in the aftermath of the sex offender's death.

In a poll conducted by Emerson College, 1,458 registered voters responded that they were closely split among three possible explanations for Epstein's death: 34% said they believe he was murdered, 33% said they believe he committed suicide, and 32% said they are unsure.

The results reflect the spread of conspiracy theories that have dominated discussion over the financier's death that authorities have repeatedly dismissed.

Epstein was being held without bail at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center while awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy and sex trafficking. His August 10 death prompted a federal investigation into the conditions at the jail. The FBI and the Justice Department also launched investigations into his death.

Since Epstein's death, details have emerged about incidents of broken protocol at the facility, including guards reportedly sleeping on their shift, Epstein being housed alone, and severe staffing shortages in the facility.

After the New York chief medical examiner deemed the cause of death to be suicide, pointing to multiple broken bones in his neck, Epstein's lawyers said in a statement that they were "not satisfied" with the conclusion and blamed broken protocol amid the "medieval conditions" of the prison for Epstein's death.

At a court hearing Tuesday, one of Epstein's lawyers suggested that the broken neck bones were actually more consistent with homicide and asked the judge to investigate Epstein's death in court, in addition to probing the poor conditions and mismanagement that has been reported on at the facility.

Epstein was arrested and charged in July with conspiracy and sex trafficking of minors. In late July, Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell after what appeared to be a suicide attempt. He was hospitalized, then returned to his cell, where he was set to be monitored on suicide watch.

He was not on suicide watch at the time of his death two weeks later, multiple sources told NBC News.

