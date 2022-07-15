There are only 80 songs in history that have been certified diamond — here they all are
The RIAA gives diamond certifications to songs that have gone platinum 10 times.
"Timber" by Pitbull and "Thunder" by Imagine Dragons are the most recent songs to receive the honor.
Listen to the complete playlist on Insider's Spotify.
1. "Something About The Way You Look Tonight / Candle in the Wind" by Elton John
"Something About the Way You Look Tonight / Candle in the Wind" became the first-ever song to be certified diamond on October 9, 1997.
In fact, it received the certification two years before the official diamond award was unveiled by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In the years since, it has been bestowed sparingly — if a song has moved at least 10 million equivalent units by combining sales and streaming numbers, and if an artist or label requests certification.
2. "Baby" by Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris
"Baby" was certified diamond on May 9, 2013.
3. "Not Afraid" by Eminem
"Not Afraid" was certified diamond on June 10, 2014.
4. "Bad Romance" by Lady Gaga
"Bad Romance" was certified diamond on May 29, 2015.
5. "Radioactive" by Imagine Dragons
"Radioactive" was certified diamond on July 6, 2015.
6. "Thrift Shop" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz
"Thrift Shop" was certified diamond on November 19, 2015.
7. "Poker Face" by Lady Gaga
"Poker Face" was certified diamond on November 30, 2015.
8. "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen
"Call Me Maybe" was certified diamond on September 28, 2016.
9. "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars
"Uptown Funk" was certified diamond on October 18, 2016.
10. "Roar" by Katy Perry
"Roar" was certified diamond on June 22, 2017.
11. "Royals" by Lorde
"Royals" was certified diamond on December 8, 2017.
12. "All About That Bass" by Meghan Trainor
"All About That Bass" was certified diamond on January 23, 2018.
13. "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
"Despacito" was certified diamond on January 27, 2018.
14. "Firework" by Katy Perry
"Firework" was certified diamond on February 13, 2018.
15. "Lose Yourself" by Eminem
"Lose Yourself" was certified diamond on February 28, 2018.
16. "Love the Way You Lie" by Eminem featuring Rihanna
"Love the Way You Lie" was certified diamond on February 28, 2018.
17. "Blurred Lines" by Robin Thicke featuring Pharrell and T.I.
"Blurred Lines" was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.
18. "I Gotta Feeling" by The Black Eyed Peas
"I Gotta Feeling" was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.
19. "Party Rock Anthem" by LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock
"Party Rock Anthem" was certified diamond on June 6, 2018.
20. "Counting Stars" by OneRepublic
"Counting Stars" was certified diamond on August 20, 2018.
21. "Closer" by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
"Closer" was certified diamond on September 17, 2018.
22. "Cruise" by Florida Georgia Line
"Cruise" was certified diamond on October 10, 2018.
23. "Dark Horse" by Katy Perry featuring Juicy J
"Dark Horse" was certified diamond on December 12, 2018.
24. "Just the Way You Are" by Bruno Mars
"Just the Way You Are" was certified diamond on January 11, 2019.
25. "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran
"Shape of You" was certified diamond on January 24, 2019.
26. "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran
"Thinking Out Loud" was certified diamond on February 8, 2019.
27. "We Are Young" by Fun. featuring Janelle Monáe
"We Are Young" was certified diamond on June 13, 2019.
28. "I'm Yours" by Jason Mraz
"I'm Yours" was certified diamond on June 24, 2019.
29. "The Hills" by The Weeknd
"The Hills" was certified diamond on June 28, 2019.
30. "See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth
"See You Again" was certified diamond on September 24, 2019.
31. "God's Plan" by Drake
"God's Plan" was certified diamond on September 25, 2019.
32. "Congratulations" by Post Malone featuring Quavo
"Congratulations" was certified diamond on October 8, 2019.
33. "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Old Town Road" is the fastest song in history to be certified diamond. It received the honor on October 22, 2019, less than one year after its original release.
34. "Trap Queen" by Fetty Wap
"Trap Queen" was certified diamond on November 8, 2019.
35. "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran
"Perfect" was certified diamond on December 20, 2019.
36. "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift
"Shake It Off" was certified diamond on March 13, 2020, making Swift the first female artist in US history to have both a diamond-certified single and album (2008's "Fearless").
37. "Happy by Pharrell
"Happy" was certified diamond on May 6, 2020.
38. "Meant to Be" by Bebe Rexha featuring Florida George Line
"Meant to Be" was certified diamond on August 17, 2020.
39. "Grenade" by Bruno Mars
"Grenade" was certified diamond on October 2, 2020.
40. "Pumped Up Kicks" by Foster the People
"Pumped Up Kicks" by Foster the People was certified diamond on October 13, 2020.
41. "All of Me" by John Legend
"All of Me" was certified diamond on October 13, 2020.
42. "Baby Shark" by Pinkfong
"Baby Shark" was certified diamond on November 5, 2020.
43. "Rockstar" by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
"Rockstar" was certified diamond on November 9, 2020.
44. "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" by Post Malone and Swae Lee
"Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" was certified diamond on November 9, 2020.
45. "Stay With Me" by Sam Smith
"Stay With Me" was certified diamond on November 12, 2020.
46. "Party in the U.S.A." by Miley Cyrus
"Party in the U.S.A." was certified diamond on December 7, 2020.
47. "Sicko Mode" by Travis Scott featuring Drake
"Sicko Mode" was certified diamond on December 9, 2020.
48. "Bodak Yellow" by Cardi B
"Bodak Yellow" was certified diamond on March 8, 2021, making Cardi B the first female rapper in history to have a diamond-certified single.
49. "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen
"Bohemian Rhapsody" was certified diamond on March 25, 2021.
50. "Sorry" by Justin Bieber
"Sorry" was certified diamond on March 29, 2021.
51. "Hey, Soul Sister" by Train
"Hey, Soul Sister" was certified diamond on April 7, 2021.
52. "Low" by Flo Rida featuring T-Pain
"Low" was certified diamond on April 22, 2021.
53. "Stressed Out" by Twenty One Pilots
"Stressed Out" was certified diamond on April 30, 2021.
54. "Somebody That I Used to Know" by Gotye featuring Kimbra
"Somebody That I Used to Know" was certified diamond on May 6, 2021.
55. "That's What I Like" by Bruno Mars
"That's What I Like" was certified diamond on May 21, 2021.
56. "When I Was Your Man" by Bruno Mars
"When I Was Your Man" was certified diamond on May 21, 2021, making Mars the first artist in history with five diamond-certified songs.
57. "Sail" by AWOLNATION
"Sail" was certified diamond on June 14, 2021.
58. "Moves Like Jagger" by Maroon 5
"Moves Like Jagger" was certified diamond on July 1, 2021.
59. "Sad!" by XXXTentacion
"Sad!" was certified diamond on August 13, 2021.
60. "Demons" by Imagine Dragons
"Demons" was certified diamond on August 31, 2021.
61. "Believer" by Imagine Dragons
"Believer" was certified diamond on August 31, 2021.
62. "Lean On" by Major Lazer and DJ Snake featuring MØ
"Lean On" was certified diamond on September 17, 2021.
63. "Havana" by Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
"Havana" was certified diamond on October 4, 2021.
64. "Stronger" by Kanye West
"Stronger" was certified diamond on October 6, 2021.
65. "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj
"Super Bass" was certified diamond on November 9, 2021.
66. "Life Is Good" by Future featuring Drake
"Life Is Good" was certified diamond on November 22, 2021.
67. "Girls Like You" by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"Girls Like You" was certified diamond on November 29, 2021.
68. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey
"All I Want for Christmas Is You" was certified diamond on December 3, 2021.
69. "The Box" by Roddy Ricch
"The Box" was certified diamond on December 6, 2021.
70. "I Like It" by Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny
"I Like It" was certified diamond on December 13, 2021.
71. "Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton
"Tennessee Whiskey" was certified diamond on December 14, 2021.
72. "Sugar" by Maroon 5
"Sugar" was certified diamond on January 11, 2022.
73. "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston
"I Will Always Love You" was certified diamond on January 12, 2022.
74. "Lucid Dreams" by Juice Wrld
"Lucid Dreams" was certified diamond on February 4, 2022.
75. "Location" by Khalid
"Location" was certified diamond on March 3, 2022.
76. "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri
"A Thousand Years" was certified diamond on March 3, 2022.
77. "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd
"Blinding Lights" was certified diamond on April 5, 2022.
78. "Starboy" by The Weeknd
"Starboy" was certified diamond on April 5, 2022.
It marks The Weeknd's third diamond-certified song, putting him on equal footing with Eminem, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Drake, Cardi B, and Maroon 5.
79. "Timber" by Pitbull featuring Kesha
"Timber" was certified diamond on June 23, 2022.
80. "Thunder" by Imagine Dragons
"Thunder" was certified diamond on July 7, 2022.
It marks Imagine Dragon's fourth diamond-certified song, the second-most of any artist in history.
