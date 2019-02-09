Only 4 Days Left Before Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Investors who want to cash in on Bar Harbor Bankshares’s (NYSEMKT:BHB) upcoming dividend of US$0.20 per share have only 4 days left to buy the shares before its ex-dividend date, 14 February 2019, in time for dividends payable on the 15 March 2019. Is this future income stream a compelling catalyst for dividend investors to think about the stock as an investment today? Let’s take a look at Bar Harbor Bankshares’s most recent financial data to examine its dividend characteristics in more detail.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How does Bar Harbor Bankshares fare?

Bar Harbor Bankshares has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 37%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. BHB has increased its DPS from $0.46 to $0.80 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

Relative to peers, Bar Harbor Bankshares generates a yield of 3.4%, which is high for Banks stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Taking into account the dividend metrics, Bar Harbor Bankshares ticks most of the boxes as a strong dividend investment, putting it in my list of top dividend payers. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three fundamental aspects you should further research:

