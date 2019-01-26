Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Dividend

On the 08 March 2019, Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) will be paying shareholders an upcoming dividend amount of UK£0.067 per share. However, investors must have bought the company’s stock before 31 January 2019 in order to qualify for the payment. That means you have only 4 days left! Should you diversify into Renew Holdings and boost your portfolio income stream? Well, keep on reading because today, I’m going to look at the latest data and analyze the stock and its dividend property in further detail.

Check out our latest analysis for Renew Holdings

How I analyze a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

AIM:RNWH Historical Dividend Yield January 26th 19 More

How well does Renew Holdings fit our criteria?

Renew Holdings has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 74%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting lower payout ratio of 29% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 3.1%.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. RNWH has increased its DPS from £0.030 to £0.10 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. This is an impressive feat, which makes RNWH a true dividend rockstar.

Compared to its peers, Renew Holdings produces a yield of 2.7%, which is on the low-side for Construction stocks.

Next Steps:

Keeping in mind the dividend characteristics above, Renew Holdings is definitely worth considering for investors looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three important factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is RNWH worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether RNWH is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Renew Holdings’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



