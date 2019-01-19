Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Dividend

Important news for shareholders and potential investors in M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK): The dividend payment of UK£0.019 per share will be distributed to shareholders on 25 February 2019, and the stock will begin trading ex-dividend at an earlier date, 24 January 2019. Investors looking for higher income-generating stocks to add to their portfolio should keep reading, as I examine M Winkworth’s latest financial data to analyse its dividend characteristics.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

Does M Winkworth pass our checks?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 82%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view M Winkworth as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 9 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Relative to peers, M Winkworth generates a yield of 6.6%, which is high for Real Estate stocks.

Next Steps:

If M Winkworth is in your portfolio for cash-generating reasons, there may be better alternatives out there. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

