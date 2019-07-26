Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Dividend

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 31st of July to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of September.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber's next dividend payment will be US$0.16 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.64 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a trailing yield of 4.3% on the current share price of $14.95. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Goodyear Tire & Rubber paid out a comfortable 25% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (90%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That explains why we're not overly excited about Goodyear Tire & Rubber's flat earnings over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 6 years ago, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has lifted its dividend by approximately 21% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Goodyear Tire & Rubber for the upcoming dividend? Its earnings per share are effectively flat in recent times. The company paid out less than half its income and more than half its cash flow as dividends to shareholders. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a dividend perspective.

