I was only 4 when I recited my first Easter speech in church. I can still remember it

1 / 2

I was only 4 when I recited my first Easter speech in church. I can still remember it

Bea L. Hines
·5 min read

Christ is risen! Hallelujah!

On this wonderful Easter morning, I am filled with joy, even though the Easter service and pageant that my church has put on since its inception won’t be happening again this year.

Last year, when we could no longer meet in person for worship due to the pandemic, I thought for sure we would be back in church this year. We would be in the pews dressed in our Easter finery, praising God, and smiling proudly as our children and grandchildren recited their Easter speeches.

Children reciting Easter speeches. It is a grand tradition in many Black churches, especially in the Baptist, African Methodist Episcopal and Pentecostal churches. It is a part of the way we teach our children the Easter story.

At my church, The Church of God Tabernacle (True Holiness) in Liberty City, no child is left out of the pageant. The tiniest ones are given one-liners to learn, and parents and Sunday school teachers spend weeks helping them.

“Say it loud, so Grandma can hear you …” is a common refrain.

I am always amazed at how well the pageants turn out. Teachers and parents pray and promise all kinds of goodies: “If you just say your speech for Mommy (or Daddy), then .... ”

Sometimes, the prodding works. After their speech-saying, you might notice how a toddler’s little cheeks have gotten a bit plumper, often cradling a peppermint candy that one of the church mothers slipped to him or her.

Then there are times when a child simply looks out at the audience staring at her, and simply stares back. Sometimes, the little ones just stand there and howl. Loudly.

When that happens, a kindhearted teacher will gently lead the child back to his or her seat. And we in the congregation cheer and applaud because Bishop Walter H. Richardson, our pastor, always reminds us that it’s not easy to stand and perform before an audience.

The congregation resounds with “Amen” because we all remember standing in their little shoes.

I remember the first time I said a speech at my church. I was 4 years old and we still lived in Williston in central Florida.

My Easter dress was pale lavender organdy, trimmed with lace, and I wore white, shiny Mary Janes. I can still remember how my skinny little knees knocked from fright as I recited the speech Mom had taught me:

“Roses on my shoulders, slippers on my feet. I’m my momma’s baby girl, don’t you think I’m sweet?!”

I remember running to my mom and burying my head in her lap, as the congregation applauded. I had completely forgotten about the fancy hairdo of candy curls that my Aunt Marcella had given me for the occasion — the hairdo I didn’t want to sleep on the night before.

By the time I was in junior high school, and attending New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Liberty City, I was writing plays for my peers to perform at Easter and Christmas.

Then, all too soon, I was grown up, married and teaching my own children to say their speeches. By then, I had become a member of The Church of God Tabernacle (True Holiness) and was delighted to learn that my new church was steeped in the ageless tradition of Easter programs/pageants, where the younger children learned speeches and songs and the older children re-enacted the Easter story.

The youngsters would act out the story of Jesus’ crucifixion so vividly that many in the congregation would be brought to tears. The tears turned into “Hallelujahs” as “Jesus,” now risen, walked the aisles of the sanctuary “blessing” the parishioners as he made his way to the pulpit. The closing song was usually a joyful rendition of:

“He lives. He lives. Christ Jesus lives today! He walks with me and He talks with me along this narrow way. … He lives. He lives, salvation to impart. You ask me how I know He lives? He lives within my heart!”

After church, we’d rush home to change out of our Easter clothes and prepare for another tradition: the Sunday dinner.

So, today, as we are still battling COVID-19, memories of Easters past flood my mind. Yet, through it all, we still find ways to carry on our traditions.

This year, instead of sunrise services in packed churches, some families will greet the sun in their own backyards. Others will tell the story of how the sun comes up dancing for joy on Easter morning. And some wide-eyed child will imagine that image, and one day, years from now, will tell the same story to his or her child.

Yes, we have had to make some adjustments in the way we celebrate Resurrection Day.

But one thing remains the same: Easter still brings us hope.

Riviera Presbyterian recognized for its environmental commitment

Congratulations to Riviera Presbyterian Church on being certified as a PC (USA) Earth Care Congregation by Presbyterian Church (USA)’s Presbyterian Hunger Program through February 2022. The honor speaks to the great commitment that Riviera Presbyterian Church has made to care for God’s Earth.

To become an Earth Care Congregation, according to the church, the church affirmed an Earth Care Pledge to integrate environmental practices and thinking into its worship, education, facilities and outreach. The Earth Care Congregation certification is designed to recognize churches that make the commitment to take seriously God’s charge to “till and keep” the garden.

“Riviera Presbyterian Church is one of the 276 churches that chose to dedicate themselves to intentional care of God’s Earth this year,” said Jessica Maudlin, associate for sustainable living and earth care concerns for the Presbyterian Church (USA).

Recommended Stories

  • Pope, in Easter message, slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

    Pope Francis urged countries in his Easter message on Sunday to quicken distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly to the world's poor, and called armed conflict and military spending during a pandemic "scandalous". After saying Mass, Francis read his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message, in which he traditionally reviews world problems and appeals for peace. Francis, who would normally have given the address to up to 100,000 people in St. Peter's Square, spoke to fewer than 200 in the church while the message was broadcast to tens of millions around the world.

  • Pope hopes for end to dark times at Easter vigil

    This year has been the second consecutive Easter that all papal services are being attended by only about 200 people in a secondary altar of St. Peter's Basilica instead of the nearly 10,000 that the largest church in Christendom can hold. The service began two hours earlier than usual so that participants could get home before a 10 p.m. curfew in Rome, which, like the rest of Italy, is under tough lockdown restrictions during the Easter weekend.At the start of the service, the basilica was in darkness except for the flames from candles held by participants to signify the darkness in the world before Jesus. As the pope, cardinals and bishops processed to the altar and a cantor chanted three times, the basilica's lights were turned on.

  • Bulgarians vote for new parliament amid COVID-19 fears, anger over graft

    Bulgarians began voting in a parliamentary election on Sunday that will decide whether long-serving Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wins a new four-year mandate despite persistent concerns about corruption in the European Union's poorest member state. Opinion polls suggest Borissov's centre-right GERB will again be the largest party, with 28-29% of the vote, but will fall short of a majority and may struggle to build a stable coalition in a more fractured parliament. That could hamper Bulgaria's ability to tap effectively the EU's 750 billion euro ($884 billion) Recovery Fund to help rebuild the bloc's economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Charlotte Hornets lose Gordon Hayward to a right foot sprain; how long is he out?

    Hayward suffered injury versus Indiana Pacers

  • 'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah pleaded not guilty to fraud after her previous hearing was delayed by fans flooding the call

    Shah has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

  • For CBS announcer Jim Nantz, Houston basketball nurtured his life and passion

    With Houston playing in the NCAA tournament Final Four, CBS announcer Jim Nantz looks at how the basketball program at his alma mater shaped his life.

  • Companies back moratorium on deep sea mining

    A long-running dispute over plans to start mining the ocean floor has suddenly flared up.

  • Kristi Noem's statement on pipes not being infrastructure sums up her party's confused reaction to Biden's plan

    South Dakota's Republican governor told Fox News she was shocked at how much in Biden's bill wasn't infrastructure - including water pipes.

  • 'Excited to get back to work': Sacramento venues, tourism officials prepare for return of indoor shows

    It's the announcement many local performers have been waiting for. State officials released new guidelines on Friday permitting live indoor events starting on April 15, under some conditions. "It's been pretty rough on everybody. You can't really plan on having all your jobs disappearing all at once," said Ira Skinner, a musician and booking agent for The Russ Room. "I'm excited to get back to work, for people to see the space. If it means everyone has to be vaccinated to do that, please go out and get the vaccine and come out and enjoy our venue." See more in the video above.

  • 'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page will not return for season 2

    The British-Zimbabwean actor was a breakout star as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in season one of the hit Netflix series.

  • After 25 years on NASCAR TV and a Dale Earnhardt film, what’s next for Michael Waltrip?

    An exclusive Observer Q&A with former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip, touching on the response to “Blink of an Eye,” Bristol dirt racing, TV time, and what’s next.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • Watch: Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs hits buzzer beater to crush UCLA

    UCLA nearly shocked unbeaten Gonzaga in the Final Four, but Jalen Suggs made a 30-foot shot as time expired in overtime to give the Bulldogs a 93-90 victory.

  • Will Biden cancel student loan debt? As college costs spiral, here's what he's considering

    President Joe Biden has directed his education secretary to explore his authority to cancel student debt by executive order.

  • Bulgarians vote for new parliament amid COVID-19 fears, anger over graft

    Bulgarians began voting in a parliamentary election on Sunday that will decide whether long-serving Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wins a new four-year mandate despite persistent concerns about corruption in the European Union's poorest member state. Opinion polls suggest Borissov's centre-right GERB will again be the largest party, with 28-29% of the vote, but will fall short of a majority and may struggle to build a stable coalition in a more fractured parliament. That could hamper Bulgaria's ability to tap effectively the EU's 750 billion euro ($884 billion) Recovery Fund to help rebuild the bloc's economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Police removed artwork and signs from a memorial for George Floyd outside the site of Derek Chauvin's trial

    The memorial included illustrations of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as locks with the names of other people killed by police.

  • DeSantis declares state of emergency over leak at Tampa Bay-area wastewater pond

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Manatee County as officials warned the collapse of a gypsum stack at the Piney Point industrial site was "imminent." The big picture: The old phosphate plant site, in operation from the 1960s until 2001, holds stacks of phosphogypsum, a byproduct of fertilizer production, and large pools of polluted water, Axios' Ben Montgomery, Selene San Felice reported. A leak was discovered in the 77-acre process water pond last week. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe facility was releasing wastewater into Piney Point Creek, which leads into Tampa Bay, according to government officials.The latest: Manatee County Public Safety Department expanded the mandatory evacuation area around the breached reservoir on Saturday. Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes in an update Saturday said, "We're talking about the potential of about [480] million gallons, within a matter of seconds and minutes, leaving that retention pool and going around the surrounding area," per CNN. Those ponds hold "waste that would be less conducive to life on land and...life in the sea," Hopes added, noting that the population density of the area was fortunately low. "Pumping the entire pond would take 10 to 12 days," AP noted.A public safety alert on Saturday told residents, "Evacuate the area NOW. Collapse of Piney Point Stack is imminent. Immediate evacuation of Chapman Road to Airport Road and US 41 to O’Neill Road. Leave area IMMEDIATELY," per the Miami Herald. BREAKING: @MCGPublicSafety officials just expanded a mandatory evacuation area around the breached Piney Point reservoir. The original evacuation zone has expanded a half-mile west and one mile southwest to Moccasin Wallow Road. pic.twitter.com/8rjsQrptdr— Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) April 3, 2021 What they're saying: "Due to a possible breach of mixed saltwater from the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility, I have declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response & recovery," DeSantis tweeted Saturday. Go deeper: Tampa Bay stares down environmental disaster from Piney Point phosphate plantSubscribe for Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Evacuations expand as Manatee phosphate plant collapse ‘imminent’

    PALMETTO — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee County on Saturday as officials fear an “imminent” collapse at the old Piney Point phosphate plant could release a rush of polluted water into the surrounding area — and then into Tampa Bay itself. The situation grew more dire as crews attempted to shore up a breach in a wall around a 480-million gallon wastewater reservoir ...

  • Former Florida GOP congressman: State politicians assuming Gaetz's career is over

    Scandal-ridden Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he isn't resigning from Congress, but his "political brethren" in Florida "are already jockeying to take his seat," The Wall Street Journal reports. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating payments Gaetz and an indicted Florida politician, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. The investigation is also looking into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. While Gaetz told the Journal he has no plans to step down, former Republican Rep. David Jolly of Florida thinks he may not have any other options. "These scandals hit a certain point where there's no escape," Jolly, who is no longer a member of the GOP, told the Journal, noting that Florida's politicians are "assuming" Gaetz's career is finished. "We've clearly hit that point for Matt in politics." Former President Donald Trump may also be in that camp, at least for now. Gaetz is a fervent Trump ally, but Trump's advisers have told him to stay out of the situation, two people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. Trump has reportedly said privately that things seem "really bad" for Gaetz, but he has also reportedly at least entertained the possibility it's a smear campaign. "For something like this, a ten-foot pole is not long enough," Barry Bennett, a GOP operative who advised Trump during his 2016 campaign, told The Daily Beast. "The former president should stay as far away from this as possible." Only time will tell. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers10 shocking secrets of flight attendantsThe female price of male pleasure

  • He was a hero in Lithuania. Then his grandchild wrote a book: 'The Nazi's Grandaughter.'

    "I wasn't investigating this, and if it wasn't my grandfather, I wouldn't have looked into it," Silvia Foti said.