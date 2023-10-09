Only 43% of Americans know what this Florida slang phrase means, report says
Stream FOX 35 News:
FLORIDA - From the "y'alls" of the South to the "you betchas" up north, regional slang adds a flavorful twist to the American landscape. While Florida might not be in the top few spots on a new list of linguistic enigmas, there's a certain phrase that's been leaving nearly half of the country scratching their heads.
Preply, an e-learning platform, compiled a ranking of the most misunderstood states in the U.S. when it comes to their slang, and Florida came in at No. 14. The top dog was Maine; nearly 90% of people defined the state's slang incorrectly. On the flip side, Arkansas was the easiest to understand.
Nearly 60% of the over 1,000 U.S. residents quizzed answered Florida slang questions incorrectly. But one specific phrase puzzled the most people: "jiffy feet."
If you have "jiffy feet," you don't have talented dance moves, like 43% of people guessed. It means you actually have dirty feet from not wearing shoes, Preply said.
Here's a look at the most misunderstood states in the U.S.:
Maine
Montana
Mississippi
West Virginia
Louisiana
North Dakota
Kansas
Rhode Island
Missouri
Illinois
MORE HEADLINES:
'Cursed' Central Florida highway ranked among 'most haunted' roads in the US: report
Orlando to witness sun's 'ring of fire' in upcoming annular solar eclipse this weekend: Where to see it
Orlando will lose almost an hour of daylight in October as fall sets in
Orlando is home to 7 of the world's best restaurants in 2023, according to Tripadvisor
Here's a mini quiz to see how many slang terms you know from around the country:
South Dakota: "Taverns" (Hint: Not a bar or club)
Maine: "Right out straight" (Hint: Not telling the truth)
Mississippi: "Carry" (Hint: Not to have a gun on your person)
New York: "Grill" (Hint: Not to ask a lot of questions)
California: "Gnarly" (Hint: Not slang for "cool")
Kentucky: "Dirty bird" (Hint: Not a derogatory insult)
Hawaii: "Grinds" (Hint: Not slang for someone who works hard)
Montana: "Borrow pit" (Hint: Not a donation box)
Missouri: "Put out" (Hint: Not a vulgar way of saying you agree to something sensual)
Colorado: "Blucifer" (Hint: Not a blue devil)
Click here for the answers and to read the full report.