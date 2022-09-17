Only 48% of Americans are Prepared with Emergency Plans

Now is the time to take emergency preparedness seriously!

Preparing for a disaster is easier than you think, but according to FEMA, only 48% of Americans have an emergency plan. September is the perfect month to prepare as we celebrate National Preparedness Month. ReadyWise, the emergency food supply leader, is getting a record number of households ready with their fantastic bundle deals. They even have Daily Deals with Buy One, Get One FREE deal all month long!

"We know the tough spots Americans are in dealing with the highest inflation in over 40 years, which is why we suggest buying food storage now," says Morten-Steen Jorgensen, CEO at ReadyWise. "We have seen a pattern of unfortunate events dealing with food shortages, supply chain issues, pandemics, and natural disasters, and it's not slowing down anytime soon."

Now is the time to take emergency preparedness seriously! There are significant increases in extreme weather with record numbers of wildfires and flooding events just this year in the United States. Mississippi has been facing one of the worst water crises for the last several weeks, with no access to clean water. On top of that, we nearly averted another disaster with the threat of a nationwide rail strike, which would have wreaked havoc on the American supply chain. This would have been devastating after dealing with a fragile global supply chain for the past few years. The disruption of transported goods would hurt businesses, American families, and agricultural farmers already affected by food shortages and price increases. Now is the time to be self-sufficient. Make sure your family has the essentials gathered in case of an emergency.

You should have a family plan for at least two types of emergency events: sheltering in place and evacuating. We recommend having a small kit for evacuation and a larger kit for shelter-in-place emergencies. As leaders in emergency preparedness, ReadyWise suggests at least a one-month supply of non-perishable food for each family member. For a limited time, they are offering up to 55% off on basic bundles for 1-month, 3-month, and 6-month periods. Make sure you have foods your family likes, meaning a variety of foods available. ReadyWise offers vegetable and fruit bundles, breakfasts and entrees, and single ingredient items in their #10 Cans. They also provide products for special dietary needs like gluten-free, organic, vegetarian, and vegan.

Emergencies can be unpredictable, so make sure to have a bag packed with essential emergency supplies in case you need to evacuate. Let us help you get prepared! The Ultimate 3-Day Backpack is filled with 30 servings of emergency food along with a first aid kit, multipurpose flashlight, rechargeable lantern, water filtration bottle, cooking essentials, and much more! They also suggest having a 72 Hour Kit for each family member. You can keep these in your home, car, boat, or office. These lightweight kits will sustain you for up to 3 days, often the most critical days for survival after disaster strikes. It's also important to remember your pet when packing your emergency kits because if you need to evacuate, then so does your furry friend. ReadyWise offers bug-out bags for cats and dogs that include the essentials like food, water, first aid kit, grooming supplies, leash, sanitation needs, toys, and more.

Finally, it’s important to have access to clean drinking water as we use it for drinking, cooking, and hygiene. We are seeing more reports in the news of regions with unsafe drinking water, even here in the United States. ReadyWise offers several solutions for water storage and sanitation in case you need to treat suspicious water. Take control of what you can in a world where more resources are becoming privatized, or government-controlled. Don't be in a situation where you rely on others for your survival. Go to Ready.Gov for more information on preparing for specific disasters and resources to make an emergency checklist. Subscribe to emails for ReadyWise for National Preparedness Month deals and tips to get prepared. You can also follow ReadyWise on social and learn more at www.readywise.com.

Emergency Food and Supplies Checklist

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, ReadyWise is a provider of freeze-dried and dehydrated foods for emergency preparedness, everyday consumption, and outdoor activities. The Company was founded in 2008 and has over 175 employees. More information on ReadyWise can be found on the firm’s website www.readywise.com.

