Only 6 cars are selling for below their sticker price as dealer markups remain high
The pandemic brought on a supply crunch that's seen vehicles sell for way above their sticker prices.
As parts of the car-buying market start to return to normal, upcharges are finally starting to fade.
There are still a few vehicles that shoppers can find for less than MSRP.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought on a car-supply crunch that normalized dealers selling vehicles well above sticker price. Though massive upcharges are becoming less common, there are still very few vehicles today that car shoppers can find for less than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price.
The average new car in June had a sticker price — also known as MSRP — of $42,645, but was listed at dealerships for $46,265, or 8.5 percent higher, according to automotive research firm iSeeCars.
Just a year earlier, cars were going for $39,712 (sticker price) and priced more than 10 percent higher, around $43,717.
As vehicle MSRPs have gone up nearly 7.4 percent in the past 12 months, the amount they're getting priced at remains at least $4,000 more on average.
On the whole, new car demand seemingly hasn't waned substantially if the auto business is still getting away with high prices and, in many cases, low inventory.
That's despite inflation, interest rates, record-high monthly payments, and loan rejections all impacting car-buying consumers.
Still, it's not sustainable long term. On average, only six vehicles were priced below MSRP in June, iSeeCars.com found.
Interestingly, of those six, four are hybrid or all-electric vehicles.
See the six vehicles listed below sticker price, as well as the next six cars priced the closest to sticker price (albeit above), here:
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Average sticker price (MSRP): $50,620
Average price: $49,661
Percent below MSRP: 1.9%
Infiniti QX80
Average sticker price (MSRP): $82,333
Average price: $81,292
Percent below MSRP: 1.3%
Ford F-150 Hybrid
Average sticker price (MSRP): $84,847
Average price: $84,146
Percent below MSRP: 0.8%
iSeeCars.com note: "The Limited trim is the only trim represented in the study's sample of hybrid Ford F-150s. The sample data came from dealers in 48 states, and includes the average prices and MSRPs of all hybrid Ford F-150 trims represented."
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Average sticker price (MSRP): $51,551
Average price: $51,289
Percent below MSRP: 0.5%
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Average sticker price (MSRP): $52,050
Average price: $51,835
Percent below MSRP: 0.4%
Hyundai Ioniq 6
Average sticker price (MSRP): $50,566
Average price: $50,508
Percent below MSRP: 0.1%
There are also a few cars selling at less than 1.5% above sticker price these days.
Volvo C40 Recharge
Average sticker price (MSRP): $58,736
Average price: $58,820
Percent above MSRP: 0.1%
Mazda CX-9
Average sticker price (MSRP): $41,693
Average price: $41,786
Percent above MSRP: 0.2%
Kia EV6
Average sticker price (MSRP): $54,034
Average price: $54,648
Percent above MSRP: 1.1%
Nissan Armada
Average sticker price (MSRP): $63,325
Average price: $64,071
Percent above MSRP: 1.2%
Buick Envision
Average sticker price (MSRP): $39,948
Average price: $40,475
Percent above MSRP: 1.3%
Volvo XC40 Recharge
Average sticker price (MSRP): $58,154
Average price: $58,922
Percent above MSRP: 1.3%
