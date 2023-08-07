Only 6 cars are selling for below their sticker price as dealer markups remain high

These are four of the six vehicles priced below sticker price, on average. Infiniti; Hyundai; Chevrolet; Chrysler

The pandemic brought on a supply crunch that's seen vehicles sell for way above their sticker prices.

As parts of the car-buying market start to return to normal, upcharges are finally starting to fade.

There are still a few vehicles that shoppers can find for less than MSRP.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought on a car-supply crunch that normalized dealers selling vehicles well above sticker price. Though massive upcharges are becoming less common, there are still very few vehicles today that car shoppers can find for less than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price.

The average new car in June had a sticker price — also known as MSRP — of $42,645, but was listed at dealerships for $46,265, or 8.5 percent higher, according to automotive research firm iSeeCars.

Just a year earlier, cars were going for $39,712 (sticker price) and priced more than 10 percent higher, around $43,717.

As vehicle MSRPs have gone up nearly 7.4 percent in the past 12 months, the amount they're getting priced at remains at least $4,000 more on average.

On the whole, new car demand seemingly hasn't waned substantially if the auto business is still getting away with high prices and, in many cases, low inventory.

That's despite inflation, interest rates, record-high monthly payments, and loan rejections all impacting car-buying consumers.

Still, it's not sustainable long term. On average, only six vehicles were priced below MSRP in June, iSeeCars.com found.

Interestingly, of those six, four are hybrid or all-electric vehicles.

See the six vehicles listed below sticker price, as well as the next six cars priced the closest to sticker price (albeit above), here:

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. Chrysler

Average sticker price (MSRP): $50,620

Average price: $49,661

Percent below MSRP: 1.9%

Infiniti QX80

The Infiniti QX80. Infiniti

Average sticker price (MSRP): $82,333

Average price: $81,292

Percent below MSRP: 1.3%

Ford F-150 Hybrid

The Ford F-150 Hybrid. Ford

Average sticker price (MSRP): $84,847

Average price: $84,146

Story continues

Percent below MSRP: 0.8%

iSeeCars.com note: "The Limited trim is the only trim represented in the study's sample of hybrid Ford F-150s. The sample data came from dealers in 48 states, and includes the average prices and MSRPs of all hybrid Ford F-150 trims represented."

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5. Hyundai

Average sticker price (MSRP): $51,551

Average price: $51,289

Percent below MSRP: 0.5%

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

The Chevrolet Silverado. Chevrolet

Average sticker price (MSRP): $52,050

Average price: $51,835

Percent below MSRP: 0.4%

Hyundai Ioniq 6

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

Average sticker price (MSRP): $50,566

Average price: $50,508

Percent below MSRP: 0.1%

There are also a few cars selling at less than 1.5% above sticker price these days.

These are some of today's vehicles priced above, but closest to, sticker price. Nissan; Volvo; Mazda; Buick

Volvo C40 Recharge

The Volvo XC40 Recharge. Volvo

Average sticker price (MSRP): $58,736

Average price: $58,820

Percent above MSRP: 0.1%

Mazda CX-9

The Mazda CX-9. Mazda

Average sticker price (MSRP): $41,693

Average price: $41,786

Percent above MSRP: 0.2%

Kia EV6

The Kia EV6. Kia

Average sticker price (MSRP): $54,034

Average price: $54,648

Percent above MSRP: 1.1%

Nissan Armada

The Nissan Armada. Nissan

Average sticker price (MSRP): $63,325

Average price: $64,071

Percent above MSRP: 1.2%

Buick Envision

The Buick Envision. Buick

Average sticker price (MSRP): $39,948

Average price: $40,475

Percent above MSRP: 1.3%

Volvo XC40 Recharge

The Volvo XC40 Recharge. Volvo

Average sticker price (MSRP): $58,154

Average price: $58,922

Percent above MSRP: 1.3%

Read the original article on Business Insider