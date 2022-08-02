Only 8% of Americans Receive Treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Alkermes

While 28 million Americans live with alcohol use disorder, less than 8% receive treatment for their disease. Board-certified addiction specialist Sarah Akerman shares her expertise on the barriers patients may face to seeking treatment and how medical professionals can help: https://bit.ly/3ynE9Jd

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

