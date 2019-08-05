Only These 9 Cannabis Stocks Rose in July

During the first quarter, cannabis stocks were practically unstoppable. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, the first-ever cannabis exchange-traded fund to hit the market, rose more than 50%, and 14 popular pot stocks scorched higher by more than 70%.

However, the past four months have not been pretty, with marijuana stocks certainly losing their buzz. In July, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF shed almost 12% of its value, and of the 58 cannabis stocks that Yours Truly follows, 49 ended the month lower. Further, 38 of these 49 decliners ended the month of July with a double-digit percentage loss. Yuck!

But in spite of this negativity, there were a small number of bright spots. Below, you'll see the nine cannabis stocks that rose in July, listed in descending order, based on their monthly gain.

1. Neptune Wellness Solutions: Up 31.5%

The top gainer for July -- and one of the hottest pot stocks this year -- was extraction services provider Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT). The biggest catalyst last month looks to be its $41 million private placement, which the company plans to use to boost its extraction capacity and make acquisitions. The press release notes that Neptune has 200,000 kilos of extraction already booked for 2020 and 2021, so it's aiming to capitalize on growers' desire to extract cannabidiol (CBD), the nonpsychoactive cannabinoid that doesn't get users high, from cannabis and hemp.

2. Charlotte's Web Holdings: Up 20.5%

Leading CBD stock Charlotte's Web (OTC: CWBHF), although volatile to begin with, had gains that looked to be tied to the company signing its largest distribution deal in history with Kroger. Under the terms of the deal, Charlotte's Web will supply 1,350 Kroger family stores in 22 states with a variety of its CBD products. This deal pushed Charlotte's Web's retail presence to more than 8,000 doors, which is more than double the 3,680 retail doors it began the year with.

3. Scotts Miracle-Gro: Up 13.9%

One thing you'll note is that a third of the cannabis risers in July are ancillary players. Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) benefited from a strong third-quarter earnings report on July 31, as well as having only a small portion of its sales coming from cannabis. This leads to more predictability in its sales and profitability compared to pure-play pot stocks. For the third quarter, Scotts Miracle-Gro saw subsidiary Hawthorne Gardening's sales climb 138%, although the acquisition of Sunlight Supply last year aided its results. Ultimately, strong cannabis-related revenue from Hawthorne helped Scotts raise its full-year outlook yet again.