Only on 9: Convicted felon could be tied to string of violent crimes, warrant says

A convicted felon is back behind bars as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives try to determine if he’s involved in a violent crime spree.

Channel 9 uncovered search warrants revealing the suspect may be involved in a string of crimes all across Charlotte in just a matter of days. According to the warrants, investigators believe the same man could be involved in three armed carjackings, two break-ins and four robberies.

Detectives now want permission to search his phone in an effort to connect him to more crimes.

Meanwhile, Tyshie Broome is once again behind bars.

Crime reporter Hunter Sáenz spoke with one of the alleged victims -- Angel Mwamba, who the crime spree started with.

“I was so terrified,” she said.

She said she was walking from her car to her front door last October when she encountered someone.

“He came straight down here. I was like, ‘for what?’ He said, ‘give me your key and don’t scream. I will shoot you if you do something,’” Mwamba said.

She said a woman then walked up behind her pointing a gun, so Mwamba threw her car key behind her and ran.

“I was just telling my mind ‘keep running. Don’t look back, just keep running. Scream,’” she said.

Her grey Nissan Kicks was stolen. Before it was recovered, it was spotted on surveillance cameras at a Circle K on Mallard Creek Road. Police believe Broome got out of it, walked up to a couple pumping gas, and carjacked them at gunpoint, driving off in their Toyota Tacoma. Someone else drove the SUV away, investigators said.

Detectives then say that truck was used “as a battering ram” to smash into a store off The Plaza. Four suspects went inside the business, going after the ATM inside.

Police believe Broome could be tied to nine crimes in a matter of days.

Then, down the road, the same truck slammed into a Food Mart. Police said four suspects got out and tried smashing into the ATM. One of them even shot it. Both the truck and the SUV were seen on surveillance video in the parking lot.

According to the warrant, two days later, officers were called to a strip mall on North Tryon Street, not far from Sugar Creek Road. An SUV fitting the same description of the Nissan was in the parking lot and a man fitting Broome’s description got out. Police said he went to the front of the business and told the security guard to “get back” when the guard said he’d check him for weapons. That was when investigators said the suspect pulled a handgun out of his waistband and fired a round, hitting the front door of the business and flying through it. He left in the SUV.

A probation officer identified the suspect in that robbery as Broome. Police believe he could be tied to nine crimes in a matter of days.

Mwamba is just thankful she has her car back, and believes that angels were on her side.

Broome is still in jail. He is facing a long list of charges -- and it turns out he’s been incarcerated before. Last April, he was convicted of breaking and entering and was sentenced to at least nine months in prison.

