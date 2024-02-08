Only on 9: Local drug operation targets deadly fentanyl sales

Channel 9 is getting an exclusive look inside a major narcotics operation with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office.

Reporter Hannah Goetz rode along with the sheriff’s office for two days as its narcotics division, SWAT Team, criminal investigations and patrol division executed 21 search warrants in the city of Albemarle and surrounding areas targeting the sale of lethal fentanyl.

“If you’re out here selling the drugs that are killing our citizens, we are going to go after you,” said Det. Karcin Vick-Dunn.

On Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m., Goetz has a behind-the-scenes look at the arrests made, the drugs seized, and the overdose death investigations tied to the operation.

