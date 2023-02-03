Only on 9: Man shot by serial killer in Chester County focuses on recovery

For the first time, we’re hearing from a man who was shot by a serial killer in Chester County.

Jeremy Robinson is still recovering from mental and emotional scars. Nearly two years ago, police arrested a couple connected to five murders and crime sprees across multiple states, which included the shooting Robinson was hurt in.

Robinson told Channel 9′s Tina Terry he’s grateful he survived that shooting in 2021, but he is still working to overcome so much.

PREVIOUS: Man, woman at center of multi-state killing spree, manhunt plea guilty to SC charges

“They had to revive me twice and most people don’t come out of that,” Robinson said.

In May 2021, he was watching a movie with a friend in Chester County when Tyler Terry came to the door.

“He pulled out a gun,” Robinson said. “I was still dumfounded he shot, that’s when the bullet hit me in my lung.”

Robinson was shot twice and woke up days later at a Charlotte hospital, despite serious injuries.

“It went through my lung. It was so close to my heart,” he said. “If I would have moved left or right, it would have gone through my heart.”

Chester County deputies tried to pull Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson over in Richburg days later, but that led to a high-speed chase with the couple. Then, after a massive manhunt in Chester County, investigators learned that the two were linked to five murders and crime sprees across multiple states.

PREVIOUS: ‘He had nowhere to go’: Accused killer captured in SC after weeklong manhunt

Robinson said he still doesn’t understand exactly why Terry showed up at his friend’s door. Now, he’s just focused on overcoming the physical and emotional scars left behind.

“I try to put on a smile but, behind closed doors, it’s been really rough,” he said.

Robinson said his previous job was very very physical and his injuries have kept him from working.

>> If you would like to help him, Robinson is raising money to help with his recover. Click here to contribute.

Story continues

In November, Terry and Simpson entered a plea agreement and were both sentenced to life in prison with no parole for their crimes in Chester and York counties. Prosecutors said they’d still have to face murder charges in St. Louis, Missouri, but prosecutors in all states have agreed to that plea agreement of life with no parole.

Here’s a timeline of the crimes the two were connected to and their arrests:

May 2, 2021: Terry allegedly kills 35-year-old Thomas Hardin on Lowry Row in York County. He is also a suspect in two other shootings that also occurred at Erlich Street in Chester and at Taco Bell on JA Cochran Bypass on the same day. Police say Simpson drove the vehicle during the crimes.

May 15, 2021, between 8-9 p.m.: The pair allegedly drives to St. Louis. Once there, they steal a license plate from a truck parked in the driveway of a St. Louis County home and put it on their car.

May 15, 2021 10:50 p.m.: Terry and Simpson allegedly shoot Stanley and Barbara Goodkin in a St. Louis suburb. Barbara was fatally shot in the head, Stanley was shot in the chest, but his cell phone stopped the bullet.

May 15, 2021 shortly before midnight: Terry and Simpson reportedly shoot and kill Dr. Sergei Zacharev outside a Drury Inn while he is waiting for an Uber.

May 16, 2021: Terry and Simpson allegedly travel to north St. Louis to purchase drugs before returning to South Carolina.

May 17, 2021 2 a.m.: Memphis police officers found a man between 35-45 years old lying unresponsive in the road, near a car that had its emergency flashers on. Police said he has been shot during what looked to be a robbery. Investigators planned to take out warrants against Terry and Simpson for the homicide.

May 17, 2021 11 p.m.: Chester County deputies say they try to stop Terry and Simpson’s vehicle -- the same one connected to the St. Louis murders. The suspects reportedly lead them on a high-speed chase while firing shots at deputies. The chase ends in a crash and Simpson is arrested, but Terry ran into nearby woods.

May 19, 2021: The body of Simpson’s husband -- Eugene -- is found in Great Falls, South Carolina. He had been missing since May 2.

May 21, 2021: Investigators charge Terry and Simpson for Eugene’s murder.

May 24, 2021: Tyler Terry is found in Chester County and taken into custody.

(WATCH BELOW: Man, woman at center of multi-state killing spree, manhunt plea guilty to SC charges)