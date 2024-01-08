Only on 9: Video shows moments of chaos following deadly shooting at downtown Orlando parking garage

Orlando Police are still on the lookout for the person responsible for downtown’s first deadly shooting of the year.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at a parking garage on Orange Avenue and Central.

Police sent one person to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Video from witnesses shows the panic that ensued following the shooting.

Dozens of people ran screaming in different directions to get away from the parking garage where the shooting happened.

Channel 9 spoke to a man who was walking to Insomnia Cookies when it happened.

“Condolences to the family, that’s something really sad to happen. Honestly, realistically, something needs to be done because it isn’t safe to go downtown no more. Something’s it needs to be done,” one witness told Channel 9.

This all comes just a few months after the city of Orlando pushed for more safety measures, along with initiating its “SAFE program” -- offering incentives for businesses to install and enforce security measures to help deter crime.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

OPD believes this is an isolated incident.

Police said there is not any current threat in the area.

Anyone who can help investigators piece together what happened should call OPD or the Crimeline.

