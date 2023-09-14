Only by abandoning woke ideology can we fix the cancer crisis

There are now 7.68 million people on the NHS waiting list. It is desperately sad to think of any suffering prolonged by an inability to get this down and, having spent almost half a century contributing towards British oncology, I am acutely aware of the delays to cancer diagnoses and treatment.

Of course, cracks have been widening for many years, but delays enabled and encouraged by Covid restrictions have finally pushed services to breaking point.

Survival rates are far behind the European average, with British cancer patients receiving poor care for tumours which have progressed beyond where they would be caught in almost any other comparable health system. Delays in access, diagnosis and treatment mean that vast levels of upstage migration take place, entirely unnecessarily.

A fairly routine stage one cancer, confined to a single organ has an over 90 per cent chance of cure. But within a few weeks this can grow, and spread to stage two or three – leaving a less than 25 per cent of being cured.

This is happening across all the four common cancers – breast, lung, prostate and colon. The result is a depressing conveyor belt of avoidable late-stage patients, most of whom will die from their cancer.

The diagnostic backlog is lethal and we simply do not have the capacity to make steady progress into it, never mind clear it altogether. All three causes for diagnostic delay have been distorted by the pandemic and our response to it. The first, a patient’s threshold to seek help, faces a further threat with the pernicious narrative that too much GP time is being wasted on people who don’t need to be there. The second is access to the GP; and the third hospital capacity after urgent referral.

We can address this, but not until we discard the idea of NHS blasphemy, which is passionately advocated by many politically-motivated commentators. We need to be honest with people – the NHS is not world-beating and has not been for a very, very long time. It fails on almost every metric of comparison with countries of similar wealth and spend on healthcare.

I’m not arguing for a full-scale upheaval of how we deliver healthcare here. How can we urgently give British cancer patients the best possible chance in this broken system?

We need to make the most out of the most important resource we have – staff. Pay professionals generous overtime to work evenings, overnight and at weekends - by cutting waste elsewhere. A short-term emergency response is the only way to clear the backlog. Let’s identify local hotspots and do what it takes to unblock those bottlenecks. Keep hospital car parks full at weekends, not empty.

A patient would happily receive a scan at 02.30am if it meant slashing their wait by a month, and if a skilled technician is paid enough to do so they will gladly fill the shift. I walk past diagnostic facilities after 5pm or on a Saturday and am brought to despair when I see zero activity.

The Covid vaccine rollout was a superb NHS logistic effort. That same effort is now needed to clear the cancer backlog. There is a strong argument that far more life-years would be saved through this than by the funding of the vaccine rollout focused on jabbing millions of youngsters, many of whom have absolutely no need for it.

However, one big positive change that could be made with 20,000 cancer patients standing to benefit, almost overnight, is reopening the three empty Rutherford cancer centres. State-of-the-art equipment is currently rotting away in the facilities in Reading, Newport and Northumbria. Steve Barclay, the health secretary, has instructed NHS England to engage with me on how to embrace this opportunity last month. In true NHS fashion, I am still awaiting a reply.

And let’s mobilise the entire private sector which has huge unused capacity. The largest private cancer network of 14 centres operates at less than 50 per cent of both its diagnostic and treatment potential. Use it for the NHS.

It’s not all about staffing and equipment however, it’s about how we can lubricate the cogs of the current machine to work far more effectively. How on earth are our hospitals still using typed letters and the Royal Mail as the primary form of communication in 2023? It’s cumbersome and open to error. Awaiting test results is an agonising process for patients, especially when basic technology could slash those excruciating queues. We need to fully embrace computers and smartphones like consumer-focused industries.

And finally, let’s please discard the utterly pointless and vacuous diversity virtue-signalling that has infected all parts of the health service. Hundreds of diversity officers are just wasting millions to justify their salaries. When health professionals are doing their best to provide for patients, we have our inboxes clogged up by pencil-pushers pushing inane workshops and “guidance”.

The time for pontification is over - more of the same is simply not an option for British cancer patients. Arguments on long-term strategies for prevention, equipment and workforce mean nothing in the here and now. That is a conversation to have, but more urgent is the need for action today or thousands of patients won’t live to see the results.

Professor Karol Sikora is an oncologist

