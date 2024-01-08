Only in academia could UW chancellor be fired for porn and still have a job | Letters

The firing of Joe Gow as Chancellor at UW-La Crosse is a joke (“UW-La Crosse leader removed,” Dec. 29).

Why? Because he is still an employee of the university as a tenured faculty member. In other organizations when you are fired, you are out of the organization. Period. You are either an employee or not an employee.

Academic tenure need to be protected. It allowed me to speak out against evils of apartheid.

Who wins from I-794 removal? Developers. Rest of us will be stuck in traffic.

It is time to change the system of having fall-back positions in university administrative appointments.

Robert J. DeRoche, Greendale

