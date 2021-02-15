Only on AP: China's role in COVID disinformation

An Associated Press investigation, in collaboration with the Atlantic Council, found that China took the lead in spreading foreign disinformation about COVID-19’s origins, as it came under attack for its early handling of the outbreak. (Feb. 15)

Video Transcript

- While the world was battling the coronavirus, another war was raging online, and a new power player had emerged. An investigation by the Associated Press in collaboration with the Atlantic Council found that the Chinese government has essentially weaponized Twitter and Facebook as part of a relentless and ongoing propaganda war to deflect blame for the COVID-19 pandemic.

ERIKA KINETZ: People traditionally think about Russia when they think about foreign information operations. With COVID, that really began to change, and we found that China played a central role with COVID disinformation.

- The AP and the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research lab analyzed millions of interactions on Twitter from last year and compiled hundreds of articles and posts on other social media platforms around the world. The investigation found that Chinese diplomats had added dozens and dozens of accounts to Twitter and Facebook, even though those platforms are banned in China.

MAREIKE OHLBERG: The Chinese government has an incredibly well developed disinformation apparatus.

- Mareike Ohlberg co-authored a book on Chinese propaganda. She says, China has traditionally used that disinformation apparatus on its own people, but she says that domestic propaganda machine is now increasingly being aimed abroad.

- Western countries, for the first time, saw China engaging in this more what's known as a Russian style tactics of throwing mud and seeing what sticks.

- The AP and Atlantic Council researchers found that the Chinese government initially tried to tamp down on COVID conspiracy theories.

DONALD TRUMP: When the China virus invaded our shores--

- But as former President Donald Trump, Republican members of Congress and others continued to suggest that China had created and leaked the virus. Beijing fought back.

- Leading US officials pushed forward these theories without presenting evidence to support their claims. And as those voices intensified, China then began to move from defense to offense, and really, double down on its claims that this virus was possibly created by the US military.

- One key factor was Zhao [? Legian, ?] a spokesman for China's foreign ministry. Zhao suggested that the virus was created in a lab at Fort Detrick, Maryland and brought to Wuhan in late 2019.

- Those tweets were amplified by tens of thousands of accounts around the world in dozens of languages, which, together, had tens of millions of followers.

- The virus was first identified in China, and the scientific consensus is that it was not manufactured. International researchers have traveled to Wuhan, trying to pinpoint the pandemic's origin. But Ohlberg says, China's tactics have been enough to muddy the waters.

- And that to the Chinese government, at least in the international context, would be a win.

- In a detailed response to the AP, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its diplomats have used social media, like other diplomats, to present facts and have been "resolutely opposed to political manipulation through the epidemic." The statement goes on to say that China has always opposed the creation and spread of false information. At the same time, China is also a victim of all kinds of false information about China. Yet, the ruling Communist Party continues to push the Fort Detrick story.

HUA CHUNYING: [NON-ENGLISH]

- There were multiple polls, which showed that by March, one in three to one in four people in a number of countries around the world believed that COVID was made and possibly created by a hostile foreign power.

- Iran, Russia, the US, and many others played big roles in this drama. But it's clear China had the most to lose and to gain. Al [? Inbreed, ?] Associated Press.

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: And when the last law was down and the Devil turned round on you — where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this modern clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn. Editor’s Note: This piece has been updated with a corrected version of the quote attributed to Sir Thomas More.

    Residents in northeastern Japan on Sunday cleaned up clutter and debris in stores and homes after a strong earthquake set off a landslide on a highway, damaged buildings and parts of bullet train lines and caused power blackouts for thousands of people. The 7.3 magnitude temblor late Saturday shook the quake-prone areas of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures that 10 years ago had been hit by a powerful earthquake that triggered a tsunami and a meltdown at a nuclear power plant. Tokyo Electric Power Co., the utility that runs the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant that was hit by the March 2011 disaster, said the water used to cool spent fuel rods near the reactors had spilled because of the shaking.

    Bangladesh is moving 3,000-4,000 more Rohingya Muslim refugees to a remote Bay of Bengal island over the next two days, two officials said on Sunday, despite concerns about the risk of storms and floods lashing the site. Dhaka has relocated around 7,000 to Bhasan Char island since early December from border camps in neighbouring Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where more than a million refugees live in ramshackle huts perched on razed hillsides. The Rohingya refugees will be moved to Bhasan Char by ships on Monday and Tuesday, Navy Commodore Rashed Sattar said from the island.

    Rescuers searching muck-filled ravines and valleys for survivors after the sudden collapse of a Himalayan glacier triggered massive flooding in northern India a week ago found 11 more bodies on Sunday, raising the death toll to 49. Krishan Kumar, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Response Force, said 155 people were still missing after a part of a glacier near Nanda Devi mountain broke off on Feb. 7, unleashing a devastating flood in the region in Uttarakhand state. Kumar said five bodies were found in a tunnel of a power project as rescuers cleared the debris and looked for any survivors.

    Hollywood resident Aaron M. Epstein had been complaining about his slow internet service for years. Despite hours on the phone to customer services and promises that action would be taken, the 90-year-old said any attempt at streaming a film on Netflix was “like watching a slideshow.” With frustrations at boiling point and all traditional avenues seemingly exhausted, the AT&T customer of more than 60 years took drastic action - paying $10,000 for an advert in the Wall Street Journal. Titled, "Open Letter to Mr. John T. Stankey CEO AT&T," Epstein hoped to catch the eye of the company’s directors and financial backers. “AT&T prides itself as a leader in electronic communications," he wrote in the Feb 3 advert.

    Thousands of mostly silent demonstrators paraded through central Tokyo on Sunday in protest against the coup in Myanmar, many carrying photos of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi in what organisers said was the largest such march in Japan to date. More than 4,000 took part in the protest, organisers said, streaming through the downtown shopping areas of Shibuya and Omotesando with posters saying "Help us save Myanmar" and "Stop Crimes Against Humanity". Tokyo police said they couldn't comment on how many people attended the event.

    Lindsay Graham asserts Kamala Harris could face the same fate as out-of-office Donald Trump. Sen. Lindsey Graham is taking aim at Vice President Kamala Harris with a warning that she could be impeached if Republicans take over the House of Representatives in 2022. Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Graham said Democrats “opened Pandora’s box” by pursuing a second impeachment trial against President Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

    After surging ahead in the race to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus, Israel is blaming online misinformation for a sudden slowdown in the campaign. Israel's Health Ministry, which is spearheading the vaccination efforts, is employing both warnings and incentives as it tries to persuade reluctant holdouts to get immunized. It has beefed up a digital task force to counter spurious claims about the vaccines, while local governments are turning to DJs and free food to lure people to vaccination centers.

    The population in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states declined by about 4% last year due to an exodus of expatriates after the coronavirus crisis and lower oil prices, S&P Global Ratings said in a report on Monday. The oil producing region was hit hard last year as COVID-19 restrictions impacted non-oil economic sectors, and lower oil prices and crude output cuts weighed on its main income source. "We expect the proportion of foreigners in the region will continue to decline through 2023 relative to the national population, because of subdued non-oil sector growth and workforce nationalization policies," S&P said.

    Everyone knows that Boris Johnson lags a long way behind Nicola Sturgeon in the polls in Scotland. Last October one former Number 10 pollster went as far as to say that he was "loathed". But Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, a guest on this week's Chopper's Politics podcast (listen on the audio player above), says they have got the Prime Minister all wrong. "He doesn't say things to wind up the Scots at all. I mean, historically, if you look at his name, he's a lowland Scot himself." Mr Jack, who has accompanied Mr Johnson on six visits north of the Border continues: "His heart is 100 percent in the right place. He loves Scotland, he went there last summer on holiday. He doesn't love the midges so much, but loves the West Coast. "He is all about what Scotland brings, whether it's through oil and gas, through renewables, green energy, whisky exports. There's a host of things - research at universities - that Scotland brings as a valued member of the union and he gets it." The problem for Mr Johnson - and for his Government - is the hostility of the ruling Scottish National Party and the indifference of a local media that appears to be reluctant to criticise the nationalist government. He says: "I know the Scottish nationalist government doesn't want to project him in a good light. Why would they? They get up every day and go to work and think, what can I do today to destroy the United Kingdom? "That's what they exist for. They are a campaigning organisation to break up the United Kingdom. So they're never going to portray the prime minister in a good light."

    A speeding minibus jumped a road divider and crashed into a truck on a highway in southern India early Sunday, killing 14 members of a family, police said. The only survivors in the bus, four children under the age of 12, were critically injured, said police officer Fakirappa, who uses one name. The family was heading to Ajmer on a Muslim pilgrimage in western India, he said.

    The PowerOutage.us website - an ongoing project to track power outages - said 2,703,967 Texas customers were experiencing outages at 10:49 p.m. CST (1649 GMT). President Joe Biden declared an emergency on Monday, unlocking federal assistance to Texas, where temperatures on Monday ranged from 21 to minus 8 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 6 to minus 22 Celsius). Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport said in a statement that its airfield would remain closed until 1 p.m. CST (1900 GMT) while the city's Hobby Airport will cease operations until at least Tuesday due to the inclement weather.

    Once everyone in the household’s fully vaccinated, says Dr. Fauci, it’ll be safe to be around them. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says families will “ultimately” be able to visit with grandparents once everyone in the household is fully vaccinated. A person is “fully vaccinated” after receiving both doses of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine, per NBC News.

    Support for a third major political party is higher than ever in the U.S., according to a new Gallup poll. Sixty-two percent of those polled say the Democratic and Republican parties "do such a poor job representing the American people that a third party is needed." Support for a third party has grown most dramatically in recent months among the GOP, rising from just 40 percent last September to 63 percent today. Gallup: Support for a third party hits a new high, with 62% now saying a major third party is needed. This rise is coming entirely from the GOP - the number of Republicans who want a third party jumped from 40 to 63(!). The future of the GOP is controlled by Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/oxMMFMFwk5 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 15, 2021 On its face, this might seem like good news for those anti-Trump Republicans who are reportedly mulling the idea of assembling a "center-right breakaway party" in an attempt to wrest America's conservatives from the grips of former President Donald Trump. Alas, it's not a more moderate party that America's disaffected voters want. "More Republicans want the party to move to the right than to the center," Gallup's Jeffrey M. Jones writes. The idea of an anti-Trump faction was hastily rejected by a number of party leaders who fear that splitting the GOP would risk paving the way for Democrats to make inroads. Instead they're hoping to "reform the party from within," according to Reuters. Republican strategist Alex Conant told Reuters recently that any new political movement would fizzle without a charismatic leader. He added: "If somebody was going to start a third party that was going to gain some traction, it would be Trump." The Gallup survey polled 906 adults between Jan. 21 and Feb. 2. Its margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points. Read its full results here. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceTrump is acquitted but the Senate convicts itselfHas impeachment been normalized?