Only on AP: Giuliani comments on testimony
Rudy Giuliani has arrived back in New York after spending hours before a special grand jury investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. (Aug. 17)
ATLANTA (Reuters) -Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's onetime personal lawyer, testified before a special grand jury in Atlanta on Wednesday in a Georgia criminal probe examining attempts by the former U.S. president and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results. Giuliani, who helped lead Trump's election challenges, spent more than six hours in the Fulton County courthouse after a judge ordered him to comply with a subpoena. The former New York City mayor, 78, appeared before Georgia state lawmakers in December 2020, echoing Trump's false conspiracy theories about stolen ballots and urging them not to certify Democratic President Joe Biden's victory over the Republican Trump.
Rudy Giuliani arrived at an Atlanta courthouse Wednesday under a judge's order to appear before a special grand jury that is investigating attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani is a target of Georgia's criminal probe into election interference, but 5 colleges are letting him keep his honorary degrees.
Former Vice President Mike Pence addressed the possibility of him being asked to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. His remarks came as Rudy Giuliani appeared before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Errol Barnett talk to CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates about what to expect from the testimony and ongoing investigation.
The former New York City mayor "knows he lied" and has backed himself into a corner ahead of this week's grand jury appearance.
Rudy Giuliani arrived in Atlanta on Wednesday to testify before a special grand jury that is investigating attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. When asked how he got there after telling a judge he couldn't fly because of a recent heart procedure, Giuliani said "I didn't walk."
Rudy Giuliani's attorney has said the Trump lawyer would decline to answer questions about any conversations with the former president.
Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday testified at a courthouse in Atlanta before a grand jury that's looking into possible 2020 election interference.
The subpoena was issued in May, sought "all materials, in whatever form" that were given to lawmakers and was signed by the prosecutor leading the Justice Department's inquiry, according to the report. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to an out-of-hours request for comment from Reuters.
The former New York City mayor arrived at the Fulton County Courthouse through the front doors just before the 9 a.m. hearing was set to begin.
Passports belonging to Donald Trump have been returned to the former president following last week's FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home, a DOJ official said.