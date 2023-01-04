This Is the Only Car Seat I Recommend to All My Parent Friends—And It's $80 Off Right Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

The Britax One4Life car seat takes you from birth through the big kid years, and with the major sale going on right now, can't be missed

When I was pregnant with my now 15-month year old son, I spent hours crafting the perfect baby registry that would supply me with everything I needed in those first few months of life. One of the most critical—and expensive—items are car seats, and the options can feel a bit overwhelming, and one thing I forgot to consider was how many car seats he would need as he got bigger. As my son outgrew his infant car seat and I realized that I had to purchase yet another piece of gear, I was committed to finding something that would last a long while. That’s when I discovered the Britax One4Life All-in-One Convertible Car Seat, and I’ve never looked back—or stopped telling my parents friends about it. And to make things even sweeter, it's currently 20% off right now on Amazon, meaning parents are saving over $80!

Britax One4Life All-in-One Convertible Car Seat, $319.99 (was $399.99)

If you’re new to the world of baby transport, choosing a car seat comes down to picking the right model that fits your child’s age, height, weight, and stage in life. There are three main types of car seats: infant car seats, which can be popped out of the base and put into a stroller for easy transport, convertible car seats for when your babe is a little older and you want the option to go rear-facing or front-facing, and booster seats for when your child is ready to transition out of the car seat, usually around 4 years old or 40 pounds. Sure, you could buy each of these pieces individually, but I really wanted to find something that would carry us through all the stages (and that we could use for Baby #2 down the road starting from birth).

The beauty of the Britax All4One is that it converts from a rear-facing infant car seat to a forward-facing 5-point harness seat to a high-back belt-positioning booster seat, which means that this convertible car seat is the only one you’ll need until your kiddo is ready to graduate to a regular seat.

The other thing we loved about the All4One is the super easy install thanks to the brand’s ClickTight technology, which lets you securely install the seat using just the seatbelt (it also has included straps if that doesn’t work well in your car). For added peace of mind, Britax offers free virtual car seat installs with their child passenger safety technician. Of course, safety is the absolute most important feature of any car seat, and Britax stays true to its leadership in this area with 2 layers of side impact protection and SafeCell technology that absorbs crash energy. I tested this car seat out in the middle of a snowy month in Colorado, and while we luckily didn’t have a crash test, I felt safe driving my precious cargo around.

The One4Life has a host of other thoughtful features, including a super plush look and feel, machine-washable cover (that’s actually easy to remove), two cup holders that come out easily to be cleaned, nine recline positions, and 15 headrest positions for a proper fit at every stage. Judging from how quickly my son falls asleep in the car these days, I’m guessing he’s pretty comfortable back there. And at less than $320 right now, and the fact that it takes you from birth through the booster seat years, it’s a great value.

My only regret with the Britax Britax One4Life All-in-One car seat is that I didn’t discover it earlier—or get to take advantage of this amazing deal.

