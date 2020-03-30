I have an only child and being home during the pandemic made me realize how lonely life might be for her

Author Amy Klein has one daughter and being home during the pandemic has her worried that her child will grow up feeling lonely without a sibling.

My daughter isn't really listening to her teacher's lesson about zoo animals.

Instead, she's honing in on all the other 4- and 5-year-olds year olds in her class in gallery mode on Zoom, a remote meeting app. Some are sitting on older siblings' laps, others have toddlers running around behind them or babies crying in the background.

I'm glad my daughter's school is organizing these remote "meetings," even for the preschoolers, amid the coronavirus pandemic when classes have been canceled. But it makes me sad to watch her watch the other children who have company at home besides their parents.

It's times like these that make me wish my daughter had a sibling.

I had always hoped to have 2 children, and even transferred 2 embryos during each round of IVF

I had always planned on having two kids. But "planned," is a funny word, though, when it takes you four years and 10 doctors to have a baby. Every time I underwent in vitro fertilization, I transferred two embryos, hoping for twins. Even though multiples carry a number of risks, including premature birth and developmental delays for children, and a high-risk pregnancy for the mom, I was willing to still try.

What if twins were my only chance for a second kid?

During each of my pregnancies, I only carried singletons; and it was only my fifth one that granted me my daughter. To say we were overjoyed with her — we are overjoyed with her – would be an understatement.

Even during these trying times — living in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with no backyard in New York City, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, with two working-at-home parents — my daughter is happy. She's content playing at home, building Legos, destroying our couch pillows to build a fort, coloring with nail polish (oh no, not the red!). I marvel at her independence, her pure joy and her intelligent wit.

Ever since she was born, though, I thought about trying again (which really means going to the doctor and doing it all over in a lab). But it was never the right time.

For the first two years of my daughter's life, my husband didn't think we were ready. Then, I was working on a book about infertility, then my doctor died. Now, it's the coronavirus, when most fertility treatment has stopped, and high-risk people like me — who tend to need hospital services on standby — have been advised not to get pregnant right now at all (even if I could, naturally.)

In the scheme of things, with so many people getting sick and dying, I know we are lucky. The ill, the elderly, the impoverished, and the vulnerable are facing the unimaginable. I also know it's not easy for my single friends to be social distancing when they live alone. It's especially hard for childless couples whose dreams have been put on hold as IVF clinics have shut down.

Being home with my daughter now has made me acutely aware of how lonely life might be for my single child

