'Only cocaine:' Man dies in Sarasota deputies' custody after reportedly ingesting cocaine

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man who was in custody died on Wednesday following an arrest for drug possession.

Austin L. Cox, 32, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. near 2222 Dr. Martin Luther King Way after deputies observed a narcotics transaction, sheriff’s officials said in a statement. After searching Cox, deputies reported finding cannabis and THC wax. Cox was charged drug possession and probation violation.

According to the statement, while on the way to the correctional facility Cox was seen arching his back to get something from his clothes. The deputy stopped the car and found a plastic bag in Cox’s mouth. There was a white, powdery substance on his clothing and on the car seat.

Sheriff’s officials said that Cox claimed it was “only cocaine” and indicated that he hid it before being stopped by deputies.

Shortly after, Cox began displaying seizure symptoms. An ambulance was called, and deputies gave him several doses of Narcan to reverse the potential overdose, the Sheriff's Office said.

Cox was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m.

The case will stay open pending an investigation by the medical examiner and a review of evidence.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sheriff says man in Sarasota deputies' custody dead on way to jail