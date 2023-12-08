If only the dithering Ivy League doyens asked about genocide of Jews had met Fanny

Where is Fanny Schlomowitz when we need her?

And, boy, do we need her.

That’s what I thought when I saw the presidents of Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania equivocate when Rep. Elise Stefanik asked whether “calling for the genocide of Jews” would violate each university’s code of conduct.

Proof that people with big brains can possess small minds.

Not that we need it when it comes to a subject like antisemitism.

Have we failed the survivors of the Holocaust?

The Economist published an article this week describing a survey that says 1 in 5 young Americans believe the Holocaust is a myth.

That kind of ignorance has been trending for some time.

Back in 2020, the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany published a survey that found, among other things, that 63% of respondents didn’t know 6 million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust.

Among younger adults, 56% of millennial and Gen Z individuals couldn’t identify Auschwitz-Birkenau and didn’t know about the concentration camps or ghettos of World War II.

So maybe it shouldn’t surprise us when Ivy League doyens come off as dolts.

Fanny lost family and friends, but never her faith in humanity

If only they’d known Fanny Schlomowitz.

I met her in the early 1990s.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development sent her a notice that the rent on her subsidized apartment was being quadrupled. The agency said that restitution payments Fanny received from the German government as a survivor of the Holocaust would now be categorized as income and taxed, a decision that would have forced her to move. The Arizona Republic wrote stories about it.

With the help of Arizona’s then-Sen. Dennis DeConcini and then-Rep. Sam Coppersmith, legislation was shepherded through Congress that said such reparations cannot be considered income when determining eligibility for federal benefits. President Bill Clinton gave Fanny the pen he used to sign the legislation.

Local TV news stations did segments on Fanny. She was asked to speak before groups and at schools.

Sharing her story with schoolchildren in Phoenix

On one of those occasions, I went with her to All Saints Episcopal school in Phoenix, where she told her story to sixth-graders.

“Such an adventure,” she said. “Every day, God willing, is an adventure. And especially since I am becoming known to some people by your articles.”

She was like that.

One of Fanny’s favorite words, spoken in four equally emphasized parts, was “bee-uuu-tee-full.”

She was in her 80s when we met. She lived at Kivel Campus of Care, a housing complex for the elderly in Phoenix. I visited several times. I brought my young daughter to meet her.

'I lived,' Fanny said, 'I am not bitter'

In 1944, Fanny was a married legal secretary, the mother of a 2-year-old girl and pregnant with another, when the German army occupied Budapest, Hungary, where she lived.

Some of her 12 brothers and sisters had been killed in Poland, where she was born. She would learn from one witness that an older brother and his five children were buried alive by the Nazis.

Fanny spent the war in the ghetto in Budapest, suffering terrible beatings. Her husband was tortured and subjected to human experimentation at the Dachau concentration camp.

But, she survived. And she never gave in to hate.

'I would not very much want to complain'

“I lived,” she told me. “I am not bitter. At Kivel, we have entertainment, and I am the first one on the dance floor to polka. God is good to me.”

At All Saints, she told the children about her life before the war, about her happy family. And she talked about the horrors of the war years, although, as she told me later, “Only a few of the details. And to the children there should not be too much. Just enough so they know.”

She wanted the youngsters to recall what she’d said, what she’d lived through, telling them, “You should teach other children these things I’m telling you.”

Many Holocaust survivors have asked that of us.

I wonder if we’ve failed them.

Fanny passed away peacefully in her 90s, holding the hands of her two daughters.

One of the last things she told me was, “I am blessed by so many things, so I would not now want very much to complain.”

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: If only the Ivy League doyens wavering on antisemitism had met Fanny