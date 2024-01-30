Only EU politician who is so anti-Ukrainian – Tusk about Orban

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stressed that his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban, who is holding up the adoption of a decision on additional aid to Ukraine at the EU level, is alone in this stance.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, with reference to Donald Tusk at a press conference on 30 January, cited by European Pravda

Details: Tusk said that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, "a lot has changed in Europe".

"Viktor Orban was left alone on the battlefield, he is the only politician who is so clearly anti-Ukrainian," he said.

Tusk believes that European leaders are now determined to support Ukraine.

Quote: "Without a doubt, Viktor Orban will face a very serious test. Everything indicates that one way or another, we will find some solution to support Ukraine – with or without Orban.

But it would be better, and we would all feel better in this situation, if the unity of Europe on this issue was preserved. And we are working on it."

Previously: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto are not pro-Russian but pro-Hungarian politicians.

Background:

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban confirmed that last Saturday, Budapest sent a compromise agreement to Brussels to unblock €50 billion in EU funding for Ukraine.

Nevertheless, negotiations between the EU countries aimed at agreeing on assistance to Ukraine remain difficult.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell reassured Ukrainians that they should not worry about possible weakening of EU support.

