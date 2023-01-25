Only Four Days Left To Cash In On Targa Resources' (NYSE:TRGP) Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Targa Resources investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.35 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.40 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Targa Resources has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $75.09. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Targa Resources has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Targa Resources paid out 131% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 26% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Targa Resources fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Targa Resources, with earnings per share up 2.6% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Targa Resources's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were 10 years ago.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Targa Resources for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have grown modestly, and last year Targa Resources paid out a low percentage of its cash flow. However, its dividend payments were not well covered by profits. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Targa Resources today.

If you want to look further into Targa Resources, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Targa Resources you should be aware of.

