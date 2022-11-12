Only Four Days Left To Cash In On Delek US Holdings' (NYSE:DK) Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Delek US Holdings investors that purchase the stock on or after the 17th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.84 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Delek US Holdings has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of $33.66. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Delek US Holdings paid out just 5.0% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 2.3% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Delek US Holdings's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 35% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Delek US Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Has Delek US Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Delek US Holdings today.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Delek US Holdings is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Delek US Holdings (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

