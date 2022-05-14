Only Four Days Left To Cash In On Scorpio Tankers' (NYSE:STNG) Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Scorpio Tankers' shares on or after the 19th of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.40 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Scorpio Tankers has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of $28.35. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Scorpio Tankers reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. It distributed 29% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Scorpio Tankers was unprofitable last year, but at least the general trend suggests its earnings have been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Scorpio Tankers has seen its dividend decline 9.7% per annum on average over the past nine years, which is not great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Scorpio Tankers for the upcoming dividend? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Scorpio Tankers today.

In light of that, while Scorpio Tankers has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Scorpio Tankers and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

