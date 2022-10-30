Only Four Days Left To Cash In On Janus Henderson Group's (NYSE:JHG) Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Janus Henderson Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 4th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.39 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.56 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Janus Henderson Group stock has a trailing yield of around 6.8% on the current share price of $22.94. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for Janus Henderson Group

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Janus Henderson Group is paying out an acceptable 63% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Janus Henderson Group, with earnings per share up 7.5% on average over the last five years.

Story continues

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past five years, Janus Henderson Group has increased its dividend at approximately 4.0% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Janus Henderson Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Janus Henderson Group has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

If you're not too concerned about Janus Henderson Group's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Be aware that Janus Henderson Group is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here