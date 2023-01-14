Only Four Days Left To Cash In On Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) Dividend

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Procter & Gamble's shares before the 19th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.91 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.65 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Procter & Gamble has a trailing yield of approximately 2.4% on its current stock price of $150.88. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Procter & Gamble paid out 60% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 67% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Procter & Gamble's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Procter & Gamble earnings per share are up 9.7% per annum over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Procter & Gamble has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Procter & Gamble has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.0% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Procter & Gamble got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. To summarise, Procter & Gamble looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

So if you want to do more digging on Procter & Gamble, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Procter & Gamble that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

