Only Four Days Left To Cash In On NZME's (NZSE:NZM) Dividend

NZME Limited (NZSE:NZM) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase NZME's shares before the 14th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.035 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed NZ$0.10 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, NZME has a trailing yield of 7.7% on the current stock price of NZ$1.3. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether NZME has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. NZME paid out a comfortable 43% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 43% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that NZME's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's not ideal to see NZME's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.4% a year over the previous five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, six years ago, NZME has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.1% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy NZME for the upcoming dividend? NZME has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. Overall, it's hard to get excited about NZME from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks NZME is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for NZME (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

