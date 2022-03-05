Only Four Days Left To Cash In On Freightways' (NZSE:FRE) Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Freightways Limited (NZSE:FRE) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Freightways' shares before the 10th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.21 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of NZ$0.36 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Freightways has a trailing yield of approximately 2.9% on its current stock price of NZ$12.2. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Freightways can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. It paid out 83% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 57% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Freightways, with earnings per share up 6.1% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Freightways has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Freightways has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.7% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Freightways an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Freightways paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. To summarise, Freightways looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

If you're not too concerned about Freightways's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Freightways you should be aware of.

