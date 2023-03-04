Only Four Days Left To Cash In On NZME's (NZSE:NZM) Dividend

NZME Limited (NZSE:NZM) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase NZME's shares on or after the 9th of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 22nd of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.071 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of NZ$0.09 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, NZME has a trailing yield of 7.6% on the current stock price of NZ$1.18. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether NZME has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. NZME is paying out an acceptable 74% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 58% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that NZME's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see NZME earnings per share are up 3.6% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. NZME has delivered 4.3% dividend growth per year on average over the past six years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is NZME worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and NZME paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. To summarise, NZME looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

So if you want to do more digging on NZME, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for NZME that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

