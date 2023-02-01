Only Four Days Left To Cash In On Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)'s (SGX:5DD) Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd. (SGX:5DD) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)'s shares on or after the 6th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is S$0.06 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of S$0.14 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) has a trailing yield of 5.6% on the current stock price of SGD2.5. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Micro-Mechanics (Holdings)'s dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 87% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (78%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) earnings per share are up 5.3% per annum over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) has lifted its dividend by approximately 17% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) today.

However if you're still interested in Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Micro-Mechanics (Holdings). Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

