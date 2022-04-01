ONLY ON FOX13: Family demands justice after deputy shoots & kills dog

A family is devastated after they said a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputy shot and killed their dog.

FOX13 obtained security surveillance footage that shows how the events unfolded. Deputies were arresting a family member at the house before the chaos erupted. In this surveillance footage, you can see someone handcuffed and being led out of the home toward a patrol car.

The footage also shows a deputy who wandered around to the side of the house, unlock the back gate and enter the backyard.

That’s when the dog ran towards him and the deputy opened fire, killing the pet.

Dayon Phillips, the dog’s owner, spoke to FOX13′s Dominique Dillon about what happened.

“In my head, I’m like he just shot my dog, and he’s still pointing his gun,” Phillips said. “He wasn’t even looking when he was firing. He was turned and just firing, just completely firing.”

Now, Phillips is demanding justice.

“He really got to pay for what he did. My son is about to go feed my dog and we hear shots fired.”

“Shelby County Sherriff’s Office released the following statement about the incident: “Deputies from the SCSO Fugitive Bureau were attempting a felony warrant arrest in the 3900 block of Sabal Hill Drive on March 30 at 12:30 pm. A vicious large-breed dog charged toward a deputy, who was forced to shoot the dog to stop the attack. Unfortunately, the dog did not survive. The fugitive from justice was arrested without further incident.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: