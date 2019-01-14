It Only Gets Harder From Here, Stock Bulls

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- There are many theories as to why stocks did so poorly in December. Was it algorithms gone awry? A reflection of waning confidence in the U.S. government? Rising fears of an impending recession? All three likely played some role, but one of the simplest of reasons has largely been overlooked – and it won’t be good news for the bulls, because it suggests there’s a limit to this month’s market rebound.

I’m referring to the tax-loss-related selling that happens at the end of every year, when investors dump securities at a loss to offset a capital gains tax liability. After the selling is over, those stocks tend to generate some support as investors seek a bargain, and that’s what we’ve seen this month. As evidence, DataTrek Research notes that the biggest losers in the S&P 500 in 2018 were up about 9.5 percent this year through Friday, compared with the benchmark’s 3.6 percent gain overall. Also, small capitalization stock returns are double that of the S&P 500 after underperforming in 2018. In other words, the rebound probably has less to do with some sort of newfound confidence among investors than it does with technical factors. “From now on, U.S. stocks will have to earn further gains,” DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas wrote in a research note.

That won’t be easy, especially with companies as diverse as American Airlines Group Inc., Macy’s Inc. and BlackRock Inc. stepping over each other to tamp down earnings expectations. Plus, no one wants to be all bulled-up with no end in sight to the U.S. government shutdown, the U.K.’s Brexit in doubt, China’s economy rapidly slowing and German growth faltering, to name but a few obvious challenges.

YOU CALL THIS JUNK?To say the market for speculative-grade corporate debt is recovering would be an understatement. The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield Index has gained 2.13 percent this year through Friday, already making this the best month for returns since April 2016. The $14.8 billion iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate bond exchange-traded fund absorbed almost $1.8 billion last week, the most ever for the ETF, according to Bloomberg News’s Yakob Peterseil and Sid Verma. During the same period, the extra yield investors demand to own U.S. junk bonds instead of Treasuries shrank by the most in 10 years. Meanwhile, the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index has surged 2.46 percent this month. What’s remarkable is that this is all happening amid the meltdown of California utility PG&E Corp., whose bonds have cratered as it intends to file for bankruptcy protection. Normally such a high-profile collapse would send jitters through the debt markets, but one of the things fixed-income investors know is that such situations hardly cause contagion. Plus, balance sheets are generally in pretty good shape. Moody's Investors Service said Monday that its Liquidity-Stress Indicator ended December at 3.7 percent, closer to the record low of 2.5 percent at the end of 2017 than the energy-crisis-induced high of 10.3 in March 2016. Although Moody’s expects slower earnings growth and tighter funding conditions to push the ratio to around 4.5 percent this year, “healthy liquidity overall will continue to keep a lid on defaults, with both the LSI and the spec-grade default rate poised to remain below their long-term averages,” the firm said in a research note.

OIL BEARS IN RETREATOil prices fell for a second straight session Monday, as concerns over a global economic slowdown grew. A gauge known as the Composite Leading Indicator, which is used by the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development to predict turning points, just fell to its lowest since 2012, according to Bloomberg News’s William Horobin. This is significant because the bear market in oil prices that pushed crude down from almost $77 a barrel in early October to less than $43 on Christmas Eve was largely attributed to waning demand. But at a recent $51 a barrel for West Texas Intermediate crude and $59 for Brent crude, prices probably aren’t too far from fair value, based on the actions of traders and comments by big producers. Brent net-long positions – the difference between bullish and bearish wagers – climbed 3.8 percent to 158,146 options and futures contracts in the week ending Jan. 8, the ICE Futures Europe exchange said on Friday. Most of the shift came from a 3.6 percent decline on contracts predicting a Brent drop, according to Bloomberg News’s Alex Nussbaum. Oman Oil Minister Mohammed Al-Rumhi told Bloomberg TV that the agreement between OPEC and its partners including Russia and Oman can sustain prices at $60 a barrel. Claudio Descalzi, the chief executive officer of Italy’s Eni SpA, the country’s biggest oil producer, told Bloomberg TV the range will be between $60 and $62 a barrel.