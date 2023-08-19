There’s only one way to save Britain from bankruptcy – but you might not like it

The Sunak-Hunt plan to stabilise bond markets with higher taxes and greater financial discipline has failed - Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

With every passing week, the cost of servicing the national debt seems to rise higher.

Mortgage costs are squeezing household budgets ever tighter. And companies are cutting investment as they find they can no longer borrow on terms that make projects profitable.

This week, the yield on the UK’s 10 year guilt hit a peak of 4.7pc, their highest rate since 2008.

It’s not hard to understand why markets are so twitchy. Inflation is gradually coming down, but remains stubbornly high. Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, didn’t fall at all in July.

The Bank of England may well have to raise interest rates again in its fight to bring prices under control, and claw back its tattered credibility.

The government deficit in the first quarter of the year was nearly 4pc of GDP, even as taxes rose. And economic growth remains sluggish, stuck close to zero with few signs of imminent recovery.

It is this that poses the greatest threat to the Government’s finances.

We are used to hearing serious talk about how the UK’s public finances are on an unsustainable path, how they must be stabilised, how spending must be cut and the tax burden, already set to reach its post-war peak, raised still further.

The trouble is that none of this seems likely to work, economically or politically. It is economic growth that will stave off fiscal disaster, and growth that will bring bond yields under control as the debt burden shrinks.

Right now, however, there is precious little sign of it.

It is hardly surprising that yields are rising again. Hardly surprising, but no less unwelcome for it. This surge in borrowing costs and rising interest rates expectations will push up the cost of borrowing by £12bn annually by 2027, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The slim headroom of £6.5bn that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had set aside for pre-election giveaways has effectively been cancelled out. Both he and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will have to forget about handing any money back to the voters.

Indeed, they may well have to take more unless they are to enter the doom-loop of borrowing to service debt interest costs. Once that cycle begins, disaster is rarely very far away.

If interest rates keep rising, the economy will be in for a tough time. Gilt yields are the benchmark against which every other form of debt is priced.

As they rise, so too does the cost of other debts, from investment to mortgages.

Inflation will slow because spending will be squeezed; the collapse of the retail chain Wilko may only be the beginning; more and more companies will be squeezed to the point of failure as the cost of servicing debt rises.

It is increasingly clear to me that the Sunak-Hunt plan to stabilise bond markets with higher taxes and greater financial discipline has failed.

Their brand of steady book balancing was meant to reassure investors, but they seem to be more jittery about the UK’s prospects than ever before.

This is likely to get even worse once Sir Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister next year, as now seems all but inevitable.

He will face huge pressure from the left of his party to raise spending even higher to alleviate the pressure on families and businesses, and to introduce damaging taxes on wealth.

It will not take long before the Office for Budget Responsibility or the grey-suited commentariat purveying the same tired economic wisdom issue reports or appear on our screens to argue that yet more tax rises must happen to steady the markets.

And yet simply trying to stabilise the economy does not seem to be working.

Raising taxes again and again to match the level of spending demanded will crush the life out of the private sector. At some point, the diminishing returns to such increases may tip into active destruction of revenue.

The simple fact is that there is only one genuine solution to the UK’s fiscal woes, and that is economic growth. We must start to expand our productive potential once again.

That means unblocking planning rules – and scrapping judicial reviews if necessary – to start building again.

We need to relax our net zero targets, putting a stop to idiotic ambitions of being a global leader on climate change, and settling for being a middle-of-the-road nation instead, lowering energy costs for companies and households.

We need to deregulate aggressively, making Britain a place where companies are free to innovate and try out new technologies, a haven from stifling EU regulations.

And we need to slash tariffs, no matter whether these cuts are reciprocated or not, so that the cost of imports is lower, and manufacturers and retailers can source raw materials from anywhere in the world.

Many of these reforms will take little if any money. Some may even save some. All they will really cost is the political will to escape our doom loop of rising debt leading to rising taxes, lower growth, and rising debt again.

We seem poised to enter yet another cycle of the same tired, failed policies, failing utterly to learn from our mistakes. The early signals already look to be present in the gilt market; the pressure is only going to grow over the autumn.

The bet that tax rises and fiscal responsibility would crush bond yields back down to sane levels has clearly failed. At some point, Britain must break free of these bonds and start growing again.

If we don’t, we face a grim future of mounting debts, sclerotic growth – and potentially a fiscal collapse.

