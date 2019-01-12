The Only High-Yield Stocks I'd Consider Buying in 2019

When I first learned about dividends, I became enamored with them. I had no idea that some companies actually paid you cash to own them. I figured I couldn't lose if I focused on buying stocks that sported dividend yields of 10%, 12%, or more.

Experience soon taught me that a high yield is actually a warning sign that the underlying business is in trouble. Many of the "no-brainer" stocks that I bought stopped paying their dividends, and their share prices got walloped. It was a double-whammy that I will never forget.

While I no longer invest for income, I do think that there are a few high-yield stocks on the market that could be worth owning. Here's why I could see myself buying Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP), STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), and Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI) one day.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

With a dividend yield of 5.6%, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners easily qualifies as a high-yield stock.

Brookfield is structured as a limited partnership, and it focuses on buying one-of-a-kind infrastructure assets that produce predictable cash flow. These assets include things like shipping ports, railroads, toll roads, pipelines, data centers, communications towers, and more. The company aims to buy these assets at a value, and then pass along the income back to its investors in the form of a growing distribution.

A look at the company's long-term track record proves that its business model works well:

While Brookfield has been a monster winner over the long-term, 2018 was a challenging year for the business. Some of its assets experienced headwinds, and the company also sold a sizable electric transmission business in Chile in 2017 for a cool $1.3 billion. These factors pulled down its growth rates while management worked to redeploy that capital.

The company has since closed on a number of acquisitions that will replace that lost revenue and profits. However, those numbers haven't shown up in the company's financials yet. That's expected to change in 2019, as management is calling for funds from operations (FFO) growth of about 20% once all of its projects are completed. That should easily allow it to meet its target of hiking its payout to investors by at least 5% annually.