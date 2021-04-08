'Only hot people get the Pfizer': Vaccine rivalries descend on TikTok

Kalhan Rosenblatt
·4 min read

Just before she received her second Pfizer vaccine on April 2, Bella Sabino said she couldn't scroll through TikTok without seeing a slew of videos declaring Pfizer the "hot vaccine."

"People were making it into a really fun joke ... you know, Johnson and Johnson versus Pfizer versus Moderna," said Sabino, 19, who attends Fordham University in New York.

So, after getting fully vaccinated, Sabino lip-synced the audio she had heard over and over again, the one that had decreed those who got Pfizer "hot," while lifting her sleeve to reveal the band-aid where she'd gotten her shot.

"Um, only hot people get the Pfizer vaccine," the popular audio, recorded by TikTok user "idrinkurmilkshake" announces. "If you got Moderna then, I don't know what to tell you, queen. This message is brought to you by Pfizer gang."

Like millennials and Gen Xers posting "vaccine selfies" on Twitter before them, more young people are seizing the moment to create vaccine-centric trends on TikTok as they become eligible to be vaccinated. Among the first such trends is vaccine rivalries.

Like the "Pfizer gang," those with Moderna declare themselves superior because country singer Dolly Parton donated $1 million toward its creation. Many joked that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was the "Walmart vaccine" because its efficacy was lower than that of Pfizer or Moderna, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Everybody loves a little rivalry whether it's sports or something like that. It definitely brings the commotion and makes people excited," said Lena Daniels, 22, of Orlando, Florida, who got her first Pfizer vaccine on April 6.

The CDC reported that of the people in the United States who have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, approximately 9.5 percent of them were 18 to 29.

Daniels said most people she knows who are her age are excited to get vaccinated, and the rivalries on TikTok are an expression of that excitement.

"Most people my age are very progressive in their thought process and they're just excited to get their lives back, and being so close to summer everyone is so excited to start traveling and get their lives back on track," she said.

Daniels also posted a video set to the audio about Pfizer being for "hot people," while showing off the Band-Aid on her arm. She said her comments have been filled with people joking that TikTok's algorithm had gotten scary specific by showing them Daniels' video right after they, too, received a Pfizer vaccine.

"Some of the comments are like, 'How did everyone know I got Pfizer? All my TikToks are about Pfizer.' And just a nod to TikTok's algorithm knowing everything about us, honestly," Daniels said.

Some have used the vaccine and vaccine rivalries as a way to both show off that they've been vaccinated but also to assuage fears that their loved ones might have that the vaccine will make them sick.

"I kind of wanted to brag humbly about how I was getting vaccinated so I did that to show my friends and my family — my family is a little skeptical about the vaccine — I wanted to show them that it's totally fine," said Tiffany Selberg, 20, of North Carolina, who is scheduled for her second shot of Moderna on Monday, April 12. "It's kind of something a lot of people in Gen Z are using to unite and fight against the virus."

In March, after her first dose, Selberg posted a video to TikTok of herself showing off her vaccine card with a caption that reads, "MODERNA GANG RISE UP."

Although it doesn't appear the vaccine rivalries are being used to spread misinformation about the vaccine, TikTok provides a banner on videos discussing Covid-19 vaccines that can link viewers to an in-app coronavirus resource hub with commonly asked questions and answers about Covid-19 vaccines. The answers to the questions come from the CDC and the World Health Organization.

But not all the rivalries are meant to be about which vaccine is superior. Some have likened the three vaccines to the three factions in the game Pokemon Go and the Hogwarts houses from the Harry Potter series.

Those who spoke to NBC News said they predict that the rivalries are the first of many vaccine-related trends TikTok will see in the coming months, adding that they believe it reflects the excitement and eagerness young people feel about getting back to normal life.

"We all have a lot of hope for the future now that everyone is being vaccinated, so all of the conversations, as silly as they are, everyone is just really happy that we're at this point in time," Sabino said.

Recommended Stories

  • UK rolls out Moderna's COVID vaccine

    The Moderna vaccine is the third vaccine to be made available in the UK after Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

  • Women under 60 at far greater risk of rare clotting after AstraZeneca shot: German official

    Instances of rare clotting in women aged under 60 who received AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine were 20 times higher than would normally be expected, Christian Bogdan, a member of Germany's vaccine committee, said on Wednesday. His comments came as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Britain's medical regulator acknowledged a possible link between the AstraZeneca vaccine to rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelet counts. Most cases have been reported in women and, although very rare, their higher prevalence in a particular population group over a defined timeframe represented a "very clear risk signal", Bogdan told an online briefing.

  • Nearly 90% of college students want to get vaccinated so their social lives resume

    Nearly 90% of college students say they probably or absolutely will get vaccinated, according to a BeatTheVirus/Generation Lab poll exclusive to Axios. Why it matters: College students have contributed to the nationwide spread of the virus, and their vaccination is necessary in bringing the pandemic under control before variants spread any further.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMore than 120,000 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to U.S. colleges and universities since the beginning of 2021, per a tracker from the New York Times. The big picture: Several large state schools have erected mass COVID-19 vaccination sites on their campuses and incentivized its students to sign up. As eligibility opens up, universities could become a crucial arm to increase vaccination rates.What's happening: Students are eager to get vaccinated largely because they want to resume social activities.30% said their top reason to get vaccinated was to resume in-person relationships. And 23% said their top reason was to return to in-person events like sports, live performances or bars. Yes, but: In a separate poll conducted by the Pew Research Center, the overall willingness to get vaccinated among young people was lower. 60% of 18-29 year-olds said they would definitely or probably get vaccinated or have already have received their first dose, the lowest of any age group.Methodology: The poll is based on a survey of 808 college students conducted on March 24-30 More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Coronavirus: 'We are seeing so many younger patients'

    The U.S. is in a unique situation: The country’s vaccine rollout has gone significantly better than expected and yet, COVID-19 cases are still going up in various parts of the country as coronavirus fatigue sets in yet again.

  • Covid cases plunge in all age groups as rates reach levels not seen since July

    Covid cases are plummeting in all age groups, official figures show, with separate data suggesting rates are at levels not seen since July. The latest Public Health England (PHE) figures show rates falling across the board, while the most recent findings from King's College's ZOE Covid symptom study show a 54 per cent drop in a week. PHE figures for the week ending last Sunday reveal that rates have halved among children and fallen by more than a third in all other groups. The ZOE symptom study found the current daily average of symptomatic infections is 1,924, down 98 per cent from a peak of 69,000 at the start of January. One in every 1,394 Britons currently has the virus, the study estimates, with a national 'R' rate of 0.7. "Admissions and deaths are also continuing to decline, putting the UK in a similar place to July last year," said Prof Tim Spector, the lead scientist behind the study app. "These figures are among the lowest in Europe. It’s unlikely that cases will continue to fall at this pace, but with the vaccinations programme and the weather improving, it's likely they will remain low."

  • Asia's rising coronavirus cases a worry as vaccine doubts cloud campaigns

    India, South Korea and Thailand faced mounting coronavirus infections on Thursday, undermining cautious hopes that Asia might be emerging from the worst of the pandemic as worries about safety threatened to delay vaccination drives. India reported a record 126,789 new cases, the third day this week tallies have surged to more than 100,000, catching by surprise authorities who have blamed crowding and a reluctance to wear masks as shops and offices reopen. More infectious variants of the virus may have played a role in India's surge, some epidemiologists say, with hundreds of cases found of variants first detected in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.

  • Dr. Marty Makary: I'm glad Dr. Fauci is changing his tune

    FOX News contributor discusses when the United States will see herd immunity on 'Your World'

  • U.S. begins study on allergic reaction risk in Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

    Several allergic reaction incidents, including serious episodes, known as anaphylaxis, have been reported in the U.S. after vaccinations of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots. In January, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said allergic reactions are occurring at a rate of 11.1 per 1 million vaccinations.

  • CDC head expects kids to be fully back in schools in September

    Dr. Rochelle Walensky expects vaccines to be available for kids 12 and older this summer.

  • Israel may have already achieved COVID-19 herd immunity, experts say

    About 56 percent of Israel's 9.2 million citizens are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 15 percent have recovered from the disease, putting Israel squarely in herd immunity territory, Israeli public health experts tell the news and travel site Israel21c. Herd immunity, or the point at which enough people in a population have developed antibodies to a disease that non-immune people are protected, is estimated to kick in at about 65 percent to 70 percent with COVID-19, explained Dr. Eyal Leshem at Israel's Sheba Medical Center, the country's largest hospital. "We're seeing a decline in the number of cases now despite the return to mass gatherings and schools following the third lockdown, because most of the people the infected person will meet are immune by now," Leshem said. Israel has an aggressive, very successful immunization program, but children aren't yet vaccinated and neither are all adults, so it isn't out of the woods entirely. Currently, Israel is closed to most non-citizens, and when tourism resumes, "Israel is expected to be a very safe place for travelers because of our lower risk of transmission," Leshem told Israel21c. As long as travelers are fully vaccinated or test negative for the virus, tourism will have "a reasonable risk-benefit balance" for Israel, too, but "there are no magic tricks here," he added. "If unvaccinated people travel without full quarantine and testing, we will increase the risk of reintroducing the disease to Israel." More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerMatt Gaetz's office released a statement from his 'women' staffers. No actual women are named in the letter.John Boehner recalls Trump berating a staffer as an 'idiot' and shouting at him to 'f---ing listen!'

  • Covid: Brazil has more than 4,000 deaths in 24 hours for first time

    Experts warn new variants coming from Brazil could undermine global efforts to control the pandemic.

  • Covid: Cost of tests 'is too much for people to travel on holiday'

    The government says it cannot yet confirm whether international travel will resume from 17 May.

  • Biden White House in talks with airlines on vaccine passports; will issue guidance

    The Biden administration is in extended discussions with U.S. airlines and other travel industry groups to provide technical guidance for vaccine passports that could be used to ramp up international air travel safely, industry officials said. The administration has repeatedly made clear it will not require any businesses or Americans to use a digital COVID-19 health credential, however. The key question, airline and travel industry officials say, is whether the U.S. government will set standards or guidelines to assure foreign governments that data in U.S. traveler digital passports is accurate.

  • Pfizer's CEO says Trump mentioned the upcoming election when discussing the COVID-19 vaccine

    Trump has accused Pfizer of waiting to announce its trial results after the election "because they didn't have the courage to do it before."

  • Amanda Gorman’s Mom Helped Do Her Hair For Her Vogue Cover

    After a stunning performance at the 2021 presidential inauguration, there was no doubt in our minds that Amanda Gorman’s impact would continue to skyrocket. Since that historic day, Gorman covered Time’s Black Renaissance issue and was named one of People’s Women Changing the World. Now, the Harvard graduate can add a historic magazine moment to her growing list of accolades as the first poet to ever grace the cover of Vogue. Gorman’s stunning spread, shot by Annie Leibovitz, features the writer and activist in a series of garments designed by Virgil Abloh. Makeup artist Raisa Flowers perfected Gorman’s fresh, glowy skin look, and celebrity stylist Lacy Redway worked Gorman’s hair into shoulder-length Senegalese twists, which she pinned into a half-up style. Of course, the spread wasn’t complete without one of Gorman’s signature statement hairpieces. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LACY REDWAY 👸🏾 🧠 💇🏽‍♀️✨♍️🗣💋💪🏾 (@lacyredway) Gorman celebrated the new cover on Instagram and thanked her Vogue glam team — including her mom, who assisted Redway behind the scenes. “Special thanks to my mom who helped with hair on-set,” she said in her caption. The special moment was one of Gorman’s many meaningful choices for the shoot, including a gown honoring African heritage. It also marks another beautiful chapter in Gorman’s story, which radiates Black girl magic and representation. “What a time to be a Black girl,” activist Jamira Burley remarked in a comment. We couldn’t agree more. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

  • Putting Krispy Kreme's new glazed donut Oreo to the test -- and it packs a (sweet) punch

    Yahoo Finance taste tests Krispy Kreme's new Oreo Cookie Glaze Doughnuts.

  • Trevor Noah: NFT does not stand for ‘Nudist Fishing Trip’

    Trevor Noah’s idea of an NFT was definitely NSFW. “The Daily Show” host has joined other late shows, like “Saturday Night Live,” in addressing the surge of interest surrounding non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. The comedian delves into the crypto collectibles, and why people are trying to get rich off them, in his latest “If You Don’t Know, Now You Know” explainer that was being passed around on Twitter (TWTR) and Alphabet’s (GOOGL) YouTube on Thursday morning.

  • Russia calls on Slovakia to return Sputnik V doses after dispute

    Russia called on Slovakia on Thursday to return hundreds of thousands of doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, citing contract violations, in an escalating row between the two countries after a Slovak watchdog raised doubts about the shot. Earlier on Thursday, Slovakia's SUKL drug agency said the batches of Sputnik V vaccines it had received differed from those reviewed by international scientists and by the European Union regulator. Slovakia imported 200,000 doses of Sputnik V last month, the second European Union nation to do so after Hungary, despite a lack of EU regulatory approval.

  • COVID-19 toes, Moderna arm, all-body rash: Vaccines can cause skin reactions but aren't dangerous, study says

    A new study finds some COVID-19 vaccine skin reactions, including a measles-like rash and shingles, are rare, and thankfully brief, side effects.

  • Nowhere as worrisome for COVID-19 infections as South America, Brazil concerning: PAHO

    South America is the most worrying region for COVID-19 infections, as cases mount in nearly every country, the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. "Nowhere are infections as worrisome as in South America", Director Carissa Etienne said during a weekly press conference. Brazil has seen perhaps the most merciless surge and scientists forecast it will soon surpass the worst of a record January wave in the United States, with daily fatalities climbing above 4,000 on Tuesday.