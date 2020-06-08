Only letter from Van Gogh and Gauguin on brothel visits could fetch €250,000 at Paris auction

A visitor wearing a face mask poses as he attends the "Meet Vicent Van Gogh" exhibition, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Lisbon, Portugal, - RAFAEL MARCHANTE/REUTERS

The only joint letter from Vincent Van Gogh and Paul Gauguin in which the Dutch post-impressionist recounts their visits to French brothels is expected to sell for up to €250,000 at an auction in Paris next week.

Addressed to fellow painter Émile Bernard, another key figure in the Post-Impressionist movement, the letter was handwritten by the two artists across four pages.

The unique note is expected to sell for €180,000 to €250,000.

Dated November 1888, it was penned shortly after Van Gogh produced some of his best-known works, including "Bedroom in Arles", "Van Gogh's Chair" and much of his famed "Sunflowers" series.

It was written in Arles, the French town where the Dutch painter had been staying since February of that year. Gauguin had just joined him when the letter was sent.

The pair had met in Paris two years earlier. Van Gogh starts the letter with a description of his friend as an "unspoiled creature with the instincts of a wild beast".

"With Gauguin, blood and sex have the edge over ambition," he wrote. He was "more amorous and benevolent” than “the decadent and exhausted Parisian man-about-town," he added, before recounting some of the pair's recent painting trips.

"We've made some excursions in the brothels, and it's likely that we'll eventually go there often to work," he continued. "At the moment Gauguin has a canvas in progress of the same night cafe that I also painted, but with figures seen in the brothels. It promises to become a beautiful thing."

Gauguin then takes over on the following two pages with a shorter note to say: "Don't listen to Vincent...

"As you know, he's prone to admire and ditto to be indulgent."

Van Gogh paid frequent visits to brothels throughout his life. He even delivered his severed ear to a “maison close”, as the French called them, after his notorious act of self-harm. The moment of madness effectively ended his friendship with Gauguin.

The Dutch painter depicted scenes from inside brothels and produced portraits of several prostitutes including Sien Hoornik, a seamstress with whom he had a relationship in the early 1880s.

French auction house Drouot Estimations wrote that despite the letter's "fragility," the item is "exceptional for the extraordinary meeting of two immense painters but also for the lucidity and the certainty that their painting will revolutionize the art of future generations."

Next Tuesday's sale will also feature other correspondence written by Gauguin, including letters to both his wife and an unknown lover.