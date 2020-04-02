The Only Logical End To The Oil War

The global oil and gas industry is in a state of utter distress and uncertainty at the moment. At a time where the coronavirus pandemic is decimating oil demand, the last thing that the oil world needed was an OPEC+ row that threatens to open the oil spigots in the world. Instead of taking measures to temporarily slash supply to keep up with the demand drop, Saudi Arabia and Russia are going head to head to increase supplies.

It is nigh impossible to model the current abnormal situation, as it is both temporary and unsustainable. While it is difficult to remain clear-eyed during all the confusion, one must imagine a pandemic-free world to model medium to longer term scenarios. In this case, one could appreciate the OPEC+ dilemma, which Figure-1 describes:







Figure-1: Market-share tailspin

Thus, from the traditional oil producers’ view, the above scenario is a tailspin that doesn’t have a happy ending. This is made worse by the fact that, to varying degrees, all of OPEC+ members’ fiscal balances depend on oil revenues. So this isn’t a matter of just economy, but of survival.

On the other side, as long as US producers don’t run out of shale rocks to crack, they are neither incentivized nor can they formally enter into any sort of production agreements, which would certainly run afoul of anti-trust laws. It would be prudent to mention that competition laws in the US and Europe are quite merciless and could run a company into the ground if it runs a significant breach. And it’s not only companies, but individuals (such as executive and board members) who can face personal liability for breaching such laws. Thus, the only way for production cuts to materialize in the US would be for independent company action based on the basis of economics.

This backdrop is ideal for the use of game theory in order to guide the action of two competing parties on the oil supply side: The first party, OPEC+ (just call it Saudi+Russia S+R), and the second party, US producers. One can observe that the two players don’t have a lot of chemistry within their respective parties. However, broadly speaking, the interests of party members of the two above groups are more aligned with each other than the other party. Thus, we may be able to apply the concept of game theory to analyze the choices these two teams will make.

What is game theory? The theory was pioneered by mathematicians, most famously John Nash, and assumes that players within any game must be rational and will strive to maximize their individual payoffs. The game is played in sequence and "both players maximize their payout while being affected by each other, ultimately leading to “Nash Equilibrium”.







Figure 2 above illustrates the game set-up. The numbers used here for calculation are approximations and the key is conceptualizing the game theory aspects.

