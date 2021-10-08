Only Massive U.S. Jobs Miss Will Derail November Taper Bets

Only Massive U.S. Jobs Miss Will Derail November Taper Bets
Payne Lubbers and Libby Cherry
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The number to watch for on Friday’s U.S. payrolls report is 200,000.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Anything below that would prompt investors to question the health of the economy and send Treasury yields lower in the near term, according to all eight strategists surveyed by Bloomberg. Such a scenario would boost bets for a delay or a slower pace of Federal Reserve tapering. Yet, the figure is less than half of the median of economists’ estimates at 500,000.

While most investors see Fed tapering as a certainty on the horizon, they await clarity on its timing and speed. Inflationary pressures from supply-chain bottlenecks and the anticipated start of tapering in November have left yields poised to build on their third-quarter increases. That means the bar on a post-data pullback in Treasury yields is very high.

“A number that is 300,000 above or below consensus is likely to solicit a response from the Treasuries,” Subadra Rajappa, the head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale, said.

The probability of such an ultra-low reading has dimmed after ADP Research Institute’s data showed U.S. companies hired 568,000 workers in September, the most since June. Among the 70 economists surveyed by Bloomberg for the official report, only two gave estimates below 300,000. The expectation from Anna Wong, the chief U.S. economist for Bloomberg Economics, is a table-topping 750,000 jobs.

“A market-expectation number or higher, say 450,000, is enough to sustain upward pressure on market rates,” said Padhraic Garvey, the head of global debt and rates strategy at ING Groep NV. “A low number would need some interpretation, and might still result in higher rates. We’d really need an ultra-low number -- say 200,000 to 300,000 -- to cause a material fall in market rates.”

Traders are likely to be preparing for a November or December taper with the ADP data lowering the chances of a really soft payrolls figure and the U.S. debt ceiling can being kicked down the road, said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

Moving the Needle

Given the mainstream expectations for a high number, a small beat or a small miss would only reinforce the status quo, most strategists say. The margin on either side would have to be substantial to elicit a decisive market move.

Societe Generale’s Rajappa predicts a very strong report may revive the reflation trade and spur an increase of as many as seven basis points in the 10-year yield.

While the implications of a big deviation from forecasts are clear, a miss by a smaller margin will be open to interpretation. Investors will scrutinize other data such as average hourly earnings and the unemployment rate to make sense of the labor market’s health. Adding to the complexity is the fact that thousands of vacant jobs can’t find workers to fill them.

“The interpretation of the report really does require looking beyond the headline payrolls report much more than it usually would,” said John Davies, rates strategist at Standard Chartered Plc.

Not every investor or economist is obsessed with the jobs report though. Some say inflation and supply-chain challenges facing the world’s largest economy need more urgent attention. The labor market, where the main concern is worker shortage rather than a lack of jobs, won’t alter the economic narrative, said Ralph Axel, a bond analyst at Bank of America Corp.

“It’s hard this time around to convince people that the jobs story has changed in a significant, meaningful way,” he said. “At the end of the day, no one really thinks that we’re in a recession.”

(Updates with additional comment in seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • An Energy Exchange Jumps 176% This Year as India Faces Coal Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- A bourse with a near monopoly in electricity trading in India is drawing attention as a severe coal crisis and the government’s intent to push ahead with reforms change dynamics in the nation’s power sector.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaAmazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treate

  • PBOC Drains Cash as China Markets Re-Open, Bond Futures Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- China drained the most short-term liquidity from the banking system in a year on a net basis as it reduces liquidity support following a week-long holiday. Government bond futures declined.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaAmazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Clim

  • U.K. Inflation Expectations at 13-Year High Lift Rate-Hike Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansA market-based measure of expected inflation in the U.K. over the next decade topped 4%, bolstering wagers for tighter monetary policy.The so-called 10-year breakeven rate climbed as mu

  • Wall Street Just Put the Brakes on These 2 Nasdaq Tech Stocks

    The stock market remained choppy on Wednesday, but certain segments of the market held up better than others. As of 11:15 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was down 52 points to 14,382, but the index had been off nearly 200 points at one point earlier in the session. Technology stocks have generally done quite well over the long haul, and that's helped bolster the Nasdaq to greater performance than some of its stock market index peers.

  • Capital One delays office reopening, again

    Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) has pushed back the reopening of its corporate offices to 2022, citing "uncertainty about the direction of this pandemic and the timing of a sustained improvement in health conditions across the country." Its associates, including nearly 10,000 across Greater Washington, according to Washington Business Journal research, will be given 30 days notice ahead of the reopening, whenever that may be. The company does not appear to have changed its policy stating that employees who choose to work in a Capital One corporate office — when the option is available — must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Right Now As Epic Battle With Walmart Escalates

    Amazon plans to build its first large-format retail stores, making a new foray into physical retail outlets and steps up its game against Walmart. Is Amazon stock a buy?

  • Record Share of Small Businesses in U.S. Report Job Vacancies

    (Bloomberg) -- A record share of U.S. small-business owners said they had open positions they could not fill in September, while an unprecedented number boosted wages to attract workers, the National Federation of Independent Business said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaAmazon Delivery Partners Rage Against th

  • India’s richest man brings 7-Eleven to the country

    Slurpees could be available in Mumbai this weekend.

  • Insurer Cigna to sell some businesses to Chubb for nearly $5.8 billion

    As part of the deal, Chubb will acquire the businesses in Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, New Zealand, Taiwan and Thailand, in addition to Cigna's interest in a joint venture in Turkey, the company said https://refini.tv/2Yw61fX in a statement. In South Korea, Chubb will buy and plans to continue to operate the business under the LINA Korea brand, Cigna said.

  • Asian shares rise as Chinese markets return from break

    Asian shares rose on Friday as Chinese shares returned from a one week holiday upbeat, tracking a global rally, while investors also eyed key U.S. jobs data for any fresh insight into the timing of Federal Reserve tapering. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose 0.84%, helped by mining stocks amid surging commodities prices. Over the past three months, Chinese shares have been battered by regulatory changes, turmoil in the property sector, and more recently a power crunch, but some investors are now starting to see a buying opportunity.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The prices of crude oil have skyrocketed this year on the back of increasing […]

  • Pepi scores 2 more goals, lifts US over Jamaica in qualifier

    Ricardo Pepi got a pair of goals early in the second half, becoming at 18 the youngest American to score in consecutive World Cup qualifiers, and the United States dominated Jamaica in a 2-0 victory Thursday night. Pepi, who scored the his first international goal to break a second-half tie at Honduras, put the U.S. ahead in the 49th minute to cap a quick end-to-end movement and added another goal in the 62nd. Pepi made his Major League Soccer debut for Dallas in June 2019 and decided just before the start of qualifying to play for the U.S. over Mexico.

  • E-scooters causing concern in Southern Colorado

    Some people in Pueblo say the electric scooters that launched earlier this year are getting out of hand because people driving them are not following the rules

  • Rate Hikes and Rising Yields, ADP Jobs and EIA Data - What's Moving Markets

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • These 2 COVID-19 Stocks Could Boost the Market Friday

    The stock market continued to gain ground on Thursday, picking up greater momentum as investors started to get more comfortable with the idea of a full economic recovery. A couple of stocks that have played instrumental roles with COVID posted big gains in after-hours trading on Thursday, and what they're saying about their businesses could have implications for the whole stock market. Below, we'll look at why Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) moved sharply upward late Thursday afternoon.

  • Oil Rallies on U.S. Assurance of No Plans for Now to Tap SPR

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Energy Department said Thursday it has no plans “at this time” to tap into the nation’s oil reserves to counter rising gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaAmazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Climate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weathe

  • WeWork Says September Generated Highest Monthly Sales in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- WeWork Cos. said its September revenue reached $228 million, its highest monthly sales this year, as the company prepares to list on the New York Stock Exchange.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaAmazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Climate Scientists Created a SWA

  • Need to Lift Cotton Yield ‘Dire’ in India, Says State-Run Trader

    (Bloomberg) -- India should urgently focus on boosting cotton yields as rising consumption in the world’s biggest grower may soon wipe out its export surplus, according to state-run Cotton Corp. of India.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseClimate Scientists Create

  • September jobs report preview: Payroll gains set to accelerate to 500,000 as jobless rate falls further

    U.S. employers likely hired at a faster rate in September after a disappointing August

  • Brainard Backs Climate Guidance for Banks, Going Beyond Quarles

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard favors banks conducting analysis of how they could be at risk to climate change, while acknowledging it will be a complex task.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather DisastersChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Onl