Only a mother could love England’s performance – but it is time to get used to it

After England’s opening win against Argentina I admit I got a little carried away. Maybe it was the Marseille rose talking, but I felt it was right to celebrate a backs-to-the-wall performance from an England squad under huge pressure. To try to build a bit of momentum.

Well, the exuberance of that heady evening in Marseille was well and truly killed by England’s performance against Japan, which I watched stone-cold sober from my sofa. It was a performance only a mother could love.

Usually I’m the first to look for the positives. After 17 years writing for the Telegraph I like to think of myself as a bit of a hyperbolic English optimist. But honestly, I don’t know what I just watched. Yes, England got a bonus-point win but the first two tries were bizarre – one from a defensive line-out which Japan coughed up and the other from Joe Marler’s bonce (which prompted a rare bit of levity in the match when my son remarked drily that Marler would earn 7pts in his Fantasy World Cup Rugby game).

Japan were awful. Watching their exits was like watching a Level-4 club. Wretched. If you are going to chip out of your own 22m you have to put the ball into open space. Japan kept chipping it straight into the arms of England’s players.

Their line-out fell apart. And by the end they were so punch-drunk, they kept inviting us to have another go.

But we did so little with the ball they kept gifting us. We kicked and kicked and then kicked some more. Never have I been as inundated with WhatsApp messages from friends, lifelong rugby fans, all going: WTF??

England celebrate their win, but it was a performance that drew little praise - Getty Images/Valery Hache

You compare our style with Ireland’s and it is painful how far off the pace we are. We have an attacking line-out on the halfway line in the first five minutes, clean ball off the top, and we just punt it straight up in the air. In similar circumstances, Andy Farrell’s men were able to set up a three-phase play and score under the posts. England did try a three-phase play at 10-9 up in Nice, but predictably coughed it up after two phases.

We just don’t have that ambition. There was one moment towards the end, with Japan out on their feet and England chasing that bonus-point try. The game was already won. What do we do? Construct an 11-man maul 20 metres out.

Our back line was so disjointed. The ball was sweaty, it is true. But other teams have managed to string together some decent attacking phase play.

Some of England’s efforts were almost comedically funny. When Ben Earl threw the ball into Jamie George’s face off an attacking 5m line-out, I half expected a big daffodil to emerge from a breast pocket and water to spray out of it.

You feel bad sometimes thinking so negatively. As I said before, I like to think of myself as a pretty glass-half-full supporter of English rugby. But when the camera panned to Steve Borthwick’s face after about 35 minutes and he looked absolutely furious, you know you aren’t the only one.

It begs the question: how much are these players being told to kick, with an understanding that if you don’t follow the game plan you don’t get picked?

And how much are they just devoid of confidence and unable to execute anything more ambitious? Because the number of times Japan kicked ball down our throats to run back and we just booted it straight back was staggering. At one point I actually swore at the telly and punched my clipboard.

Is that the game plan? Or is that our players making horrendous decisions?

They can see a route to the semi-finals playing this way

Honestly, I think England fans are going to have to get used to it. For better or worse, England appear to have decided that this is the way to go: kick pressure, territory, defensive press, live off scraps. Kick chase, kick chase.

They can see a route to a semi with a kicking game and a defensive press that forces a side that wants to play to play. And the truth is, they may well be right. But surely to get any further than that England need far more in their arsenal?

Perhaps I’m being too mean. I was at an event with Martin Johnson last week and he spoke articulately, as he always does, and he basically said: Rugby World Cups are not beauty contests.

It is true that you cannot fault this England team for effort. And there were some things to like. Earl went all Terry Butcher with his headband. There was great line-out pressure. England did recover a lot of the kicks. There was great line-out variety. The drive worked pretty well. And I thought Courtney Lawes was magnificent.

But even for me, it is hard to feel upbeat after that performance.

Owen Farrell is likely to come straight back into the team. I imagine we will shuffle everyone out one with Joe Marchant going to the wing. But I don’t think having two playmakers will make England any more ambitious. It will just mean they split the field and carry on kicking.

In fact, I reckon England will end up at some stage in the quarter-final with three fly-halves on the pitch. That way everyone who has a foot in one camp will get their wish. But unless they can find an attacking edge, no one will be happy.

